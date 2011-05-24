Langeveld announces he will leave Rabobank at season's end

Yeah! Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastian Langeveld has said that he will leave Rabobank at the end of this year. He brought in the Dutch team's only Spring Classics success this year, winning the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

According to De Telegraaf, the 26-year-old already has “a good offer” from Team Sky, thanks to Dutch sports director Steven de Jongh.

Langeveld refused to confirm that, telling Cyclingnews, "As the UCI rules state that at this stage of the season contracts may be not signed and published before 2012, I cannot say which team I will go to. But I can tell you that I have chosen a great team where I expect to make the next step in my career."

He is said to have indicated last year that he wanted to leave for a non-Dutch team, to aid his development, but was under contract to Rabobank through this year.

Langeveld won the Omloop this year by a few centimetres ahead of Juan Antonio Flecha of Team Sky. He also finished fifth in the Tour of Flanders.

The Omloop was his biggest win in his five years with Rabobank. He was best young rider at the 2010 Tour du Limousin and won the GP Jef Scherens in 2009