Lance Armstrong describes Boogerd suspension as 'Pure. Bullshit.' - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Lance Armstrong rode with Astana when he made his TDU debut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Patrick Bevin on his way to the New Zealand time trial title (Image credit: Cannondale Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Michael Boogerd celebrates his win in 1999 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali has a bite to eat on the ride (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 5 Team Dimension Data line up with Cam Meyer, Nathan Haas, and Mark Renshaw at the Australian nationals (Image credit: Dimension Data)

Lance Armstrong describes UCI Boogerd suspension as "Pure. Bullshit."

Lance Armstrong has hit out at the UCI after it announced former rider Michael Boogerd had been banned for two years, describing the decision "Pure. Bullshit" in a succinct post on Twitter.

The former Rabobank rider admitted to doping in 2013 but a final verdict was only recently reached after a protracted case. Boogerd admitted to using EPO, cortisone and blood transfusions during the final years of his career. His results from 2005 to 2007 will be scratched from his palmares, which includes a victory at the Dutch national championships in 2006.

Armstrong was banned for life by USADA and his seven Tour de France victories were removed from official results.

Nibali and Adam Yates set to ride the GP Industria & Artigianato di Larciano

Both Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and 2014 winner Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) are set to ride the one-day GP Industria & Artigianato di Larciano in Tuscany on Sunday March 6, as they prepare for Tirreno-Adriatico and the spring Classics.

The hilly Tuscan race has changed dates from late April to early March and will follow on from the Strade Bianche race. Nibali is keen to ride because he won it in 2007 and spent much of his amateur career racing nearby, while Adam Yates won the last edition of the race in 2014.

Race organisers are hopeful several WorldTour teams will also ride before tackling Tirreno-Adriatico, which begins in nearby Camaiore on the coast. An Italian national team is also expected to ride, with several Professional Continental teams completing the start list.

Bevin crowned New Zealand time trial champion

Patrick Bevin made the best possible start to his 2016 season and career as a Cannondale Pro Team rider by becoming the New Zealand national time trial champion on Friday.

The 24-year-old was fastest at each time check on the technical 40-kilometre course, stopping the clock on 52 minutes 21 seconds, over a minute faster than second-placed Tom Scully (Drapac) and former teammate Joe Cooper (Avanti IsoWhey).

“It’s a great way to get a run on the board in the first day of the year,” said Bevin in a statement from the Cannondale team. “For me, coming up, making the step, it’s just nice to come in straight away and put my hand up and say: ‘Look, here I am.’





Bevin will now turn his attentions to doubling up in the road race on Sunday, aiming to improve on his sixth-place finish last year.

Dimension Data set for three-pronged assault on Aussie road race

The Australian national championships are usually heavily influenced by a swarm of Orica-GreenEdge jerseys, or those of Aussie Pro Conti outfit Drapac. But Sunday’s 2016 race will see a concerted three-pronged assault from African team Dimension Data, that have cards to play in Nathan Haas, Cameron Meyer, and Mark Renshaw.

“Between Cam, Mark and myself I know we have a very dangerous squad, we just hope it's enough to overthrow the teams with many more guys than us,” said Haas in a statement from the team.

“But when there's a will there's a way, and on a course as hard as Ballarat, with 18 times up the climb, the cream always comes to the top. It's time for some fun.”

The Ballarat course, made up of 18 laps of a 10.2km circuit and including the climb of Mt Buninyong, is being used once again and should make for a selective race, with recent editions coming down to reduced bunch kicks.

“Racing in January is always tricky, timing it right without racing before is an art, but one I think between the three of us somebody will have got it right,” Haas added.