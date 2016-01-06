Boogerd given two-year suspension for doping

Image 1 of 3 Michael Boogerd celebrates his win in 1999 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Michael Boogerd hands Jesper Asselman (Roompot) a bidon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Dutchman Michael Boogerd in 2007 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former rider and directeur sportif Michael Boogerd has been handed a two-year suspension by the UCI for the ‘anti-doping rule violations he committed during his cycling career.’ In 2013 Boogerd admitted to doping for a 10-year period between 1997 and 2007 during an interview on Dutch television.

In a press release issued by the UCI today, the UCI confirmed that Boogered’s suspension would run until December 21, 2017.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces today that Michael Boogerd has been sanctioned with a two years’ ineligibility for the anti-doping rule violations he committed during his cycling career,” the statement on the UCI’s website read. “The ban is effective until 21 December 2017.

"The case has been resolved via an acceptance of consequences as provided for by the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules. The UCI will not comment any further.”

The suspension means that he will no longer be able to continue in his role as a directeur sportif for the Roompot - Oranje Peloton Pro Continental team. In addition to the suspension, Boogerd’s results from 2005 to 2007 will be scratched from his palmares, which includes a victory at the Dutch national championships in 2006.

Boogerd turned professional in 1993 with the WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca team, which would later become Rabobank. He would ride there until his retirement at the end of 2007. Among his victories are two Tour de France stage wins, Amstel Gold and a stage of Paris-Nice, all of which he’ll keep. Allegations of doping cropped up soon after his retirement but he always denied them. It wasn’t until a 2013 television interview that he admitted to using EPO, cortisone and blood transfusions.

In a statement, Boogerd said. “Because of my voluntary confession on March 6, 2013, I am bearing the responsibility and accept the consequences of decisions that I have taken in the past."

He added that he did not receive a reduced ban, “because I was always alone and am ready to tell my own story and not about other riders or coaches.”

The Roompot team confirmed that Boogerd would not fight the suspension and said, “We wish Michael and his family a lot of strength in this difficult time and hope in the future to re-use his knowledge of and love for cycling.”