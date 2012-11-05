Lampre-ISD add Richeze to 2013 roster

Image 1 of 2 Blue jersey still remainds with Maximiliano Richeze (Team NIPPO) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 2 The stand out pink and blue colours of Lampre - ISD (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-ISD has boosted its line-up of sprinters for 2013 season, signing current Pan-American champion Maximiliano Richeze of Argentina.

Lampre-ISD secured a UCI WorldTour licence for 2013 last week and has moved quickly to increase its roster further.

"It's an honour to have the chance to be part of Team Lampre. (Giuseppe) Saronni and the staff always know how to get the best out of the riders. I hope to soon win wearing my new colours," Richeze said in a press release from the Italian team.

Richeze won 13 races during the 2012 season while riding for Team Nippo, including overall success at the recent Tour de Hokkaido. He also finished third in the Coppa Bernocchi in Italy in August.

"Richeze is definitely fast but most of all, he's good at taking his chances in any kind of sprint. (Alessandro) Petacchi and (Roberto) Ferrari are the key sprinters but Maximiliano will be an important alternative. I hope he gets some good results," Saronni said.

Lampre-ISD has also signed Filippo Pozzato, Jose Serpa and Elia Favilli for the 2013 season. Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi remain as team leaders.

