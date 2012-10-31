Wilier Triestina wake up to Lampre split

Image 1 of 4 Wilier claims the round-to-square head tube and similarly squared-off fork crown shapes enhance steering precision on Lampre's Cento1 machines. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 4 Lampre-ISD's new Wilier Triestina Cento 1 SR features a tapered head tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 4 Lampre-ISD at the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 The Lampre-Merida team will race on the Scultura SL for the 2013 season. (Image credit: Merida)

Despite an announcement in September that Lampre-ISD would rider Merida bikes in 2013, the team's current bike suppliers, Wilier Triestina, have declared that the partnership has ended at their request after Lampre broke their terms and conditions of the current deal.

Related Articles Merida on board with Lampre from 2013

Lampre and Wilier originally had a deal set to carry through until the end of 2013 but Wilier has announced that "they have severed ties with Team Lampre-ISD a year early as the team has breached its contract, which was set to expire at the end of the 2013 season. Wilier Triestina will no longer be the technical sponsor of the team."

In 2013 Lampre-ISD will become Lampre-Merida and will race on the Scultura SL, while team bikes will be "tailor made" for the rigours of the spring classics and their demanding parcours along with "particularly aerodynamic models for long escapes and building a lead-out train for a sprinter are going to be presented throughout the next year."

Meanwhile, the jilted Wilier Triestina will, "endeavour to create new professional sports projects to ensure and increase brand visibility both nationally and internationally."