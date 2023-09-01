Labor Day bike sales 2023: The best places to find deals

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honours and recognises the achievement of American workers for the nation's economy. It has been an annual holiday since it was signed into law in 1894, and it is celebrated on the first Monday in September, meaning in 2023, Labor Day will fall on September 3.

If you're wondering why a cycling news website is telling you this, it's because fast forward to the modern day and in a curious but widely accepted method of marking the date, retailers across the country turn the weekend leading up to Labor Day into a weekend-long sale event. This provides an opportunity to find discounts at a wide range of stores, including cycling stores, so it presents the chance to pick up a new bike, some cycling clothing, components or accessories and save money in the process (assuming, that is, you're planning to buy the things anyway!)

But where exactly can the best Labor Day bike sales be found? That's where we come in.

Sure, you could head to Google and search for Labor Day bike sales, and that'll give you some of the bigger retailers, but you'll probably miss out on smaller niche brands whose online presence isn't as strong as the quality of their bike deals. Google's algorithm is good, but our hand-picked selection of the best Labor Day sales below ignores things like domain authority and keyword position in favour of two simple criteria:

1. Are the deals good?

2. Will they be of interest to our readers?

Competitive Cyclist needs no introduction. The sponsors of the L39ion LA pro road team have a great selection of Labor Day deals, with up to 50% off apparel, helmets, shoes and other essentials.

Jenson USA is another that needs no introduction. The California-based retailer has been around for decades and has deals on Adidas, 7Mesh, POC, Lazer, Pearl Izumi and many more!

BackCountry is connected to Competitive Cyclist, so many of the deals replicate across the two, but whereas CC is specific to bikes, Backcountry extends well beyond two wheels with deals across all manner of outdoor adventure, including 30% off The North Face kit, 25% off Salomon and Scarpa shoes.

REI tends to buck the trend with big sale events. It doesn't do Black Friday out of principle, but it does have a Labor Day sale. The deals are definitely worth checking out, too. Especially if you're after more than just cycling kit.

Mike's Bikes is a popular store, stocking some huge brands such as Specialized, Cannondale and giant, with a team of its own in the North American racing scene. The Labor Day sale here includes up to 30% off Orbea and BMC bikes, with 25% off Cervelo and Santa Cruz.

Wiggle is technically a British company, but with a worldwide presence, so always worth eyeing up during your deal hunt. It's not doing a Labor Day sale specifically, but has up to 50% off kit for swim, bike, run and all other outdoor adventures, as well as £20 off a £100 spend.

Chain Reaction Cycles is partnered with Wiggle, so there's no specific Labor Day bike sales here either, but once again, the deals are worth checking out and the same £20 off £100 spend apples.

ProBikeKit is running three concurrent sales at the moment. None are being called a Labor Day sale, but in one you can get 60% off in the warehouse clearance, in another, you can get a similar saving off jackets and jerseys, while the third offers 40% off wheels.

Rapha doesn't often get involved in the Labor Day bike sales, but the brand's Archive Sale is always worth a look, with deals across all categories of kit.

Moosejaw is offering 25% off a whole host of cycling and non-cycling tech. It's not a dedicated cycling retailer, but the brand's bike sale section is as strong as any other. Also, if nothing else, just browse the homepage and enjoy the captions on each of the images.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but it has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

The Pro's Closet cut its teeth selling certified second-hand bikes, but these days is just as popular for its retail store. The 2023 Labor Day TPC sale has 10% off orders over $500, 15% off $1500 and 20% off $5000. Not everyone's going to spend that much in the sales, but it could mean a great saving if you're looking to buy a bike.

Evo is a brand that covers all manner of outdoor sports, from the bike to skate, surf, ski, snowboard and more. You can get up to 50% off, with a Santa Cruz Hightower looking pretty with $750 off.

Bike Tires Direct doesn't only sell tires, far from it in fact. There's no official Labor Day bike sale here, but the deals in its regular sale cover all sorts from Kask helmets, Oakley sunglasses, Garmin tech and more.

Velotric is offering $200 off its electric bikes this Labor Day, bringing the smart Discover 1 commuter down to $1,399.

Tifosi is a popular affordable eyewear maker, with styles for everyone... Ok, maybe not Geraint Thomas, but everyone else. It's offering 25% off sitewide with code LD25, which is pretty decent given their products are already usually great value.

Specialized isn't doing a Labor Day sale, but we think it's worth including here because you can currently get more than $1800 off a Tarmac SL7, $150 off a Sirrus and a Rockhopper for under $600.



Priority Bicycles makes bikes for all manner of discipline, from fixie track bikes to gravel and cruisers alike. This Labor Day weekend, the end-of-summer sale means you can get 15% off site wide, knocking up to $525 off a new bike.

Pearl Izumi is well known for its quality clothing for both men and women across road and gravel, and while it's typically considered good value anyway, you can currently get 25% off everything on the site.

Rad Power Bikes is a maker of urban electric bikes, great for commuting and carrying cargo. This Labor Day weekend in the Rad Power Bikes sale you can get $250 off the RadExpand, or $150 off the RadRunner 2.

Litespeed has been making high quality titanium bikes for an age, and has a strong reputation for quality. Titanium bikes rarely come cheap, so to get up to $1000 off is already impressive, but they'll even give you a free graphic upgrade.

Fezzari is a direct-to-consumer brand making road, gravel and mountain bikes with impressive value and a fast-growing reputation for quality. This weekend, the brand's Labor Day sale is providing huge deals, with one bike getting almost $2000 off.



POC needs little introduction. Whether it's the wild Tempor helmet and titanium sunglasses or more everyday road helmets and apparel, it has a huge dedicated following for its out-there style and forward-thinking technologies. It rarely gets involved with big sale events like this, but for Labor Day you can pick up various helmets and eyewear at half price.

Adidas only returned to cycling a few years ago following a long hiatus, but it did so with a bang. Adding to its already-venerable FiveTen collection of mountain bike kit, it now makes lycra clothing, road and gravel shoes, and sunglasses too. This Labor Day, you can get all of the above with varying discounts. By joining the Adiclub membership (free of charge) and using code 'september' you'll get the best deals.

Showers Pass makes kit designed for all sorts of cycling, but specialises in wet-weather kit. For Labor Day weekend, there's 20% off everything.

Rocky Mounts is offering 20% off all car and truck mounts with code fall23, including hitch- and roof-mounted racks.