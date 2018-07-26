La Clasica San Sebastian Femenina in the works for 2019

Image 1 of 2 Movistar women's team ahead of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 2 Malgorzata Jasinska and Alba Teruel - Movistar Team presented their new UCI women's team for 2018 (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Organisers of the men's WorldTour race Clásica Ciclista San Sebastián, Ciclistas Euskadi-OCETA, announced Thursday that they intend to promote a women's race in 2019.

The organisation made the announcement at the San Sebastián City Council as part of the official presentation for the men's race, which will take place on August 4. Organisers said that the overall goal is to eventually build the new women's race to the highest level, aiming to become part of the Women's WorldTour.

"Euskadi-OCETA wants to promote the La Clásica San Sebastián Femenina, which is possible to become a reality in 2019," organisers stated at the presentation.

"The objective is, on the one hand, to encourage and promote women's cycling at a high level and base; and, on the other hand, promote equality and equity in sports."

La Clásica San Sebastián Femenina will makes its debut on August 3, 2019, held on the same weekend as the men's race. Although the goal is to become part of the Women's WorldTour, it won't happen in its first edition. The UCI have already announced the 2019 Women's WorldTour calendar, which will include 23 races between March and October.

The men's Clásica Ciclista San Sebastián will celebrate its 38th edition this year. The presentation included Julian Eraso, president of OCETA; Bingen Zupiria, Minister of Culture; Denis Itxaso, deputy of Sports; Eneko Goia, mayor of San Sebastián; Maite Iturbe, director of Eitb; and David Martínez, general director of Diario Vasco.

This year's parcours is 228.7 kilometres and will include three sprints in Irun, Oiartzun and Irun. A race for the climbers, the route will also include eight climbs: two category 1 climbs, two of category 2 climbs, and four of four category 3 climbs, and for the most part, is the same course used last year. The race ends with the steep Murgil Tontorra, a 1.8km climb that has an average of 11% grade with pitches as steep as 22%, followed by a descent to the finish line.

The men confirmed to race this year's Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian include Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Egan Bernal (Team Sky), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).