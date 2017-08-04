Kwiatkowski targets world championships and Il Lombardia for last part of season

Image 1 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski in the Team Sky white jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates victory at the Clasica San Sebastian. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski has outlined his program for the second half of the season, following his standout Tour de France performance for Chris Froome and a stunning victory in the Clásica San Sebastian last week.

Speaking at the Tour de Pologne, where he is an ambassador for the Nutella Mini Tour de Pologne for young riders which runs concurrently with the senior race, Kwiatkowski told Cyclingnews he will take part in the Bretagne Classic Ouest France on August 27th. Then he will head onto the Tour of Britain and the World Championships as well as Il Lombardia.

The Team Sky rider and Milano-Sanremo winner also said that he has yet to finalize his contract renewal with the British squad for next year.

Regarding his autumn program, Kwiatkowski will not therefore be taking part in the Vuelta a España, which he led for one day last year in the first week - the first Pole ever to do so - before pulling out injured on stage 7.

"No chance of doing the Vuelta, I've had a heavy race program so far, starting in the early season and then going all the way through to doing the Tour and then San Sebastian," Kwiatkowski explained to Cyclingnews.

"I've spent some time at home now, off the bike and I'm really looking forward to September. But I think the best way to build for the World Championships and Lombardia is go to training camp instead of racing, chill out a bit. So I will be training at altitude in Livigno for two weeks before starting in Plouay."

As for his contract renewal, Kwiatkowski said he and Sky were "moving towards the end of negotiations and then let's hope I can stay for another two or three years.

"As I said even after last year, where I had a really difficult season, this is the team I want to be in and I'm really looking forward to racing for Team Sky next year," he said. "I feel well supported, I could finally take some wins in races like Milano-Sanremo and San Sebastian, and I really need that. So let's hope I can continue to have that in the future."