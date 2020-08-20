Kruijswijk out of Jumbo-Visma Tour de France team with fractured shoulder
By Cyclingnews
Roglic and Dumoulin expected to lead Dutch team in battle with Team Ineos
Jumbo-Visma have confirmed that Steven Kruijswijk will miss the Tour de France after crashing out of the Critérium du Dauphiné. He dislocated and fractured his shoulder, and suffered multiple abrasions.
Kruijswijk was supposed to be part of Jumbo-Visma's trio of leaders alongside Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin. However, he will now hope to recover from his injuries and ride the Giro d'Italia in October.
"Unfortunately, the consequences of my crash in the Dauphiné turned out to be more serious than hoped. To my great disappointment, I cannot participate in the Tour de France due to a shoulder fracture and the many abrasions," Kruijswijk said in an announcement from the Jumbo-Visma team.
"I wish the team the best of luck at the Tour, and I am very disappointed that I cannot be part of it."
Kruijswijk will be replaced by Norwegian Amund Grøndahl Jansen, according to reports in the Netherlands, giving the Jumbo-Visma team extra strength on the flat and rolling roads.
"Steven has done everything in recent months, and gave up everything to be in top condition at the start of the Tour," directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman told NOS. "He was well on schedule, but top sport is tough."
