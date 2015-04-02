Kristoff: I don’t need to be the strongest to win the Tour of Flanders
Norwegian completes domination of Three Days of De Panne
As wearer of the leader’s jersey at the Three Days of De Panne, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was obliged to turn up for the morning leg of the race’s final split stage at an hour when the majority of his Tour of Flanders rivals were still sleeping soundly in their hotels.
Related Articles
It was past 1am before Kristoff’s eyes had fallen shut the previous night – “Normally I can never sleep before 1 anyway,” he grimaced – but although he lined up for the start on barely six hours of rest, he figured that, well, he might as well win.
Watch Cyclingnews' video of the top 10 riders to watch at the Tour of Flanders.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy