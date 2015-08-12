Kristoff confirmed for Arctic Race of Norway

Image 1 of 6 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Serguei Outschakov, Dimitri Konyshev and stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Ben Hermans (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff makes his return to racing at the Arctic Race of Norway with Katusha, a race he finished runner up at last year on his way to claiming two stage wins. It will be Kristoff's first race since the Tour de France where the Norwegian was third on the final day sprint on the Champs-Élysées.

Kristoff will be supported by compatriot Sven Erik Bystrøm who has accumulated 50 race days so far in his first professional season. The 2.HC race is the third that Bystrøm will take part in this season after the Tour of Norway and Tour des Fjords in May.

28-year-old Kristoff has been the most prolific winner in the peloton so far in 2015 with 18 victories to his name, including the Tour of Flanders, with his latest win at the Tour de Suisse in June. With three of the four stages suited to his fast finishing characteristics, Kristoff will be looking to end his drought.

Complementing Katusha's team is Russian Ilnur Zakarin, fresh from extending with the team, who will offer a general classification option. The 25-year-old won the Tour de Romandie earlier in the season before claiming a solo win at the Giro d'Italia in his first season at WorldTour level.

Austrian national champion Marco Haller has also been named in the team alongside Sergey Lagutin.

While Katusha will field an experienced squad for the four stage race, BMC are opting for a young team in comparison. Silvan Dillier and Ben Hermans will lead the team that features two stagiaires in Tom Bohli and Floris Gerts who made their debuts with the team at the RideLondon Classic.

Hermans, who won De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne and a stage at the Tour de Yorkshire earlier this season will offer the team an avenue to success having shown his form at the Tour de Pologne where he was third overall. 2014 U23 time trial world champion Campbell Flakemore completes the roster for the team.

Katusha for Arctic Race of Norway: Alexander Kristoff, Sven Erik Bystrøm, Ilnur Zakarin, Marco Haller and Sergey Lagutin.

BMC for the Arctic Race of Norway: Tom Bohli, Silvan Dillier, Campbell Flakemore, Floris Gerts, Ben Hermans and Dylan Teuns.