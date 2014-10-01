Kreuziger returns to racing at Milano-Torino

Image 1 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger winds up the pace for Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) has been named in the line-up for this Wednesday’s Milano-Torino. It is the first time that Kreuziger will race since being cleared of doping violations by the Czech Olympic Committee two weeks ago. He will ride in support of defending champion Alberto Contador, who is returning to racing after winning the Vuelta a España earlier this month.

“We are happy to have Roman back in the group because he’s a rider that deserves to be racing,” said directeur sportif Fabrizio Guidi. “Alberto Contador will be our leader and with the addition of Roman there is no doubt our team will be stronger. His presence makes us more motivated to win on Wednesday and that will be our goal. We want to repeat the victory we achieved two years ago.”

Kreuziger hasn’t raced since the Tour de Suisse in June, after he announced that he was under investigation from the UCI. Tinkoff-Saxo initially pulled him from the Tour de France squad, but the UCI provisionally suspended him when the team entered him in the Tour de Pologne. That suspension was subsequently lifted when the COC cleared him of anti-doping violations.

The UCI has not announced if it will appeal the decision, but have until October 22nd to do so.