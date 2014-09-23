Kreuziger hopes to return to racing this season

Image 1 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Romain Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) hopes that he may be able to return to racing before the end of this season. Kreuziger was cleared of any doping violations on Monday by the Czech Olympic Committee (COC).

“I could theoretically do the Giro di Lombardia and the Tour of Beijing, but also some other races outside the WorldTour. But so far it's just my assumptions. We'll see what the possibilities are,” Kreuziger said.

The hearing took place on Sunday, with the decision announced yesterday afternoon. Kreuziger said of the decision, “The conclusion of the Commission is very gratifying. I was very tense, I am very pleased with how it turned out. I'm not a cheater and I never did anything. I'm not looking for loopholes, excuses or an alibi, because I do not do anything.”

Kreuziger has been out of action since the Tour de Suisse in June, after it was revealed that he was under investigation by the UCI for anomalies in his biological passport. He was set to ride the Tour de Pologne, but was prevented from lining up when the UCI provisionally suspended him. However, with the decision from the COC that suspension has now been lifted.

His Tinkoff-Saxo team made a statement yesterday saying that they were “very happy that Kreuziger has been cleared by the judicial system of the Czech Olympic Committee and that he is now eligible to resume training.” However, they have not yet confirmed if they will select him for any up and coming races.

It is unlikely to be the end of the story for Kreuziger, with the UCI expected to appeal the decision. If that does happen then the new hearing is likely to take place in November, which would effectively end Kreuziger’s season. Despite this, the Czech rider still hopes he can compete again this season.

“I expressed my feelings so that we won one stage,” he said of yesterday’s decision. “We are expecting triumph throughout the race. In the past, seen many cases where the athlete was released by the National Federation and the UCI then it just stopped. However, even if the UCI appeals, according to the verdict, I can race."