Kreuziger hoping CAS hearing to take place in April

Image 1 of 5 Romain Kreuziger on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) was third overall in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Roman Kreuziger faces a CAS hearing to resolve his biological passport case. (Image credit: Daniel Benson/Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 5 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 5 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) is hoping to make his appearance in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the end of next month. Kreuziger’s legal team have proposed a number of dates to the CAS but he hopes that a date will be set for April, which means that he would still potentially be able to ride the Giro d’Italia in May if he is found innocent of doping.

The UCI lodged the appeal with the CAS, in October last year, after Kreuziger was found not guilty of doping following anomalous values in his passport. However, Kreuziger says previous dates were thrown out and he is still none the wiser as to when he will have to appear at the Lausanne-based court.

“I am still waiting for a date to be set for my hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The date initially proposed was in mid-April, and I confirmed acceptance. However, the UCI and WADA rejected this date (their lawyers didn’t have time),” Kreuziger wrote on the Kreuzigercase.cz website that was set up in the wake of the appeal.

“Further proposed dates from the CAS are at the end of April, or on 7.5 (May 7). I hope that the April date will suit everyone. I would like to believe that no one has an interest in the hearing clashing with the compulsory tests before the Giro d’Italia, which take place on 7th May.”

The Kreuziger case began back in May of 2014, when he was notified of the anomalies by the UCI and asked to provide an explanation. He was later pulled from the Tour de France team before the UCI provisionally suspended him when his team tried to return him to racing at the Tour de Pologne. The Czech Olympic committee cleared him of any doping violations and he was able to compete in a handful of races at the end of the season.

Kreuziger has been reluctant to name any of his season’s goals in public with a potential ban looming over his head. He is currently riding Tirreno-Adriatico and made his season debut at the Tour of Oman where he told Cyclingnews that he was trying to put the case behind him. “Everything about this case I put away and I am just looking just towards the season and we will see when the hearing is,” Kreuziger said to Cyclingnews.

“Cycling is my job and you can’t look too much at this case. You have to live with it and look ahead.”