Roman Kreuziger provisionally suspended

Image 1 of 2 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo), Benat Intxausti (Movistar) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff Saxo) has been provisionally suspended by the UCI Anti-doping Commission. The rider was notified today with his team set to issue a press release confirming the news. Kreuziger was set to ride the Tour of Poland which starts on Sunday. Kreuziger's provisional suspension does not relate directly to the findings of his passport case but to any possible race results he may pick up while his current case goes on.

“Roman received a letter from the anti-doping commission this afternoon. They believe that there’s a likelihood that results will be affected if he races and that as a result he should be suspended. He’s provisionally suspended until the case has been decided,” Tinkoff-Saxo general manager Stefano Feltrin told Cyclingnews.

Kreuziger was sidelined on the eve of the Tour de France after he announced that anti-doping authorities had opened a biological passport case against him.





The UCI confirmed the news with the following statement posted on their website:

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has imposed a provisional suspension with immediate effect on Tinkoff-Saxo’s rider Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic) in connection with the recent assertion of an anti-doping rule violation based on his athlete biological passport. The decision was taken following confirmation received on August 1st, 2014 that Roman Kreuziger intended to participate in the upcoming Tour of Poland and Vuelta a España. At this stage of the procedure, the UCI will not comment any further."