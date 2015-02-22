Kreuziger looks to focus on racing as he awaits CAS appeal

Image 1 of 3 Roman Kreuziger claims he passed a lie-detector test (Image credit: roman kreuziger) Image 2 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Almost eight months have passed since Roman Kreuziger was pulled from Tinkoff-Saxo’s race programme when the UCI notified him that he was under investigation for anomalies in his biological passport. While he’s been able to race since September, when he was cleared by his native Czech Olympic Committee (CAC), he must compete with the uncertainty of an appeal hanging over his head.



