Kovalev likely to ride in Track World Championships
Russian suffered only minor injuries after being hit by car
Ivan Kovalev was not seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Australia earlier this week, the Russian Cycling Federation has announced. He will likely be able to participate in the UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, but not in all the disciplines as earlier planned.
Kovalev was hit by the car and thrown over its bonnet. The driver fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended.
"His injuries are minor so he should be fit for the championships," a Russian Cycling Federation spokesman told the Reuters news agency.
"He will probably have to miss the team pursuit but should be available for individual events."
The Russian team, including Kovalev, won the silver medal in the team pursuit at the 2011 world championships.
