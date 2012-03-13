Track World championship spots finalised by USA Cycling

Image 1 of 2 Happy Hammer ­- The American wins the omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 2 The USA on the team sprint qualifying run (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

The US will send eleven riders to contest the UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, April 4-8, with the national federation announcing its final squad set to include all Sarah Hammer, Bobby Lea, and Lauren Tamayo among others.

After earning a silver in the women's team pursuit at the 2011 UCI Track World Championships, the trio of Dotsie Bausch, Sarah Hammer and Jennie Reed, will be joined by world-record holder Lauren Tamayo in that event.

After placing third in the scratch race at the Pan American Continental Championships in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Jennifer Valente earned automatic qualification to contest the race in Melbourne. Hammer also earned an automatic qualification for the omnium. On the men's side, Bobby Lea who earned his position by placing third in the omnium in Argentina, will contest the same event in Melbourne.

Joining them, will be Cari Higgins, who will contest the points race with Matthew Lipscomb contesting the event for the men. A combination of the trio of Michael Blatchford, Kevin Mansker, and Jimmy Watkins, will compete in the team sprint and the sprint races.

USA team for Track Worlds:

Women

Dotsie Bausch, Sarah Hammer, Cari Higgins, Jennie Reed, Lauren Tamayo, Jennifer Valente

Men

Michael Blatchford, Bobby Lea, Matthew Lipscomb, Kevin Mansker, Jimmy Watkins