Kovalev struck by hit-and-run driver in Australia

The RusVelo squad blazed to the men's team pursuit gold medal with a time of 3:56.127

Ivan Kovalev of the Russian pursuit team was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Australia after training for the upcoming world championships. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

According to a press release from his team RusVelo, Kovalev was riding back from training at the Dunc Gray Velodrome outside of Sydney, when he was hit by a fast-moving car. He flew over the car's bonnet and hit the ground hard, but the driver did not stop.

Emergency help arrived for the Russian within minutes. Within an hour the driver was located.

Kovalev was taken to hospital for further examination.of head and shoulder injuries. The seriousness of his injuries is not yet clear, nor is it known whether he will be able to ride in the UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, April 4-8.