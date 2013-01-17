Korff named as German national women's trainer

Image 1 of 3 André Korff is hoping for a sprint in the Henninger Turm (Image credit: Bjorn Haake) Image 2 of 3 André Korff can bring a lot of experience to the team. (Image credit: GEPA) Image 3 of 3 (l-r): Olaf Pollack, André Korff and Jan Ullrich with their respective partners (Image credit: T-Mobile)

Former pro Andre Korff is the new national trainer for the German women's team. The German cycling federation announced his appointment on Wednesday afternoon.

Korff, 39, rode professionally from 1998 to 2008 with Festina, Team Coast/Bianchi, T-Mobile and Volksbank. He is a childhood friend of fellow German Jan Ullrich. His biggest wins include stage wins at the Tour Mediterraneen (1998) and the Rheinland-Pfalz Rundfahrt (2004). He also won a silver medal in the track world championships as a junior.

He will take on his first competition with the team at this year's track world championships in Minsk next month. “It is important to me that women's cycling has a higher status in Germany,” he said. “The quality and quantity of the events must increase.”

Korff replaces Thomas Liese, who became the national trainer in 2008. It was announced in May of last year that due to illness, his contract would be allowed to run out. The work of trainer was carried out by Ronny Lauke, who is a directeur sportif for Team Specialized-Lululemon.