Koretzky signs with BH-SR Suntour-KMC team

2011 Junior World Champion Victor Koretzky (France) put in a strong race

Victor Koretzky has signed with the BH-SR Suntour-KMC team for 2014. The 19-year-old mountain biker recently wrapped up his first season as an under 23 rider with an overall victory in the Coupe de France and an eighth place at the mountain bike world championships.

"Team BH-SR Suntour-KMC is one of the biggest teams in the world. I'm happy to have signed for this structure," said Koretzky. "I have many things to learn from riders like Maxime Marotte, Stéphane Tempier and Julie Bresset."

Koretzky was the cross country junior world champion in 2011. In 2014, he'll be teaming up with fellow Frenchman Jordan Sarrou in BH-SR Suntour-KMC colors.

"Like Under 23 European champion Jordan, Victor has a lot of athletic potential, and we want to help him reach his best," said Pierre Lebreton, BH-SR Suntour-KMC Team Manager.

"When we met him, his personal project was consistent with what what we wanted to suggest. The U23 category involves a lot of changes to be made during four years, so we have great things to build together."