Knox to lead South African team at marathon Worlds

Seven riders picked to head to Austria

Max Knox rides across the finish line as the winner at the Gravel Travel marathon

(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Charles Keey of Team Canondale Factory Racing leads the front bunch

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Samantha Sanders (Valencia) felt better form when she won the elite category

(Image credit: Mylene Loumeau )
Candice Neethling (BMC SA), the only woman mountain biker representing South Africa at the London Olympics, won the U23 category at South African cross country national championships

(Image credit: Johan Orton)

Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced its selection for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, taking place in Kirchberg, Austria on June 29.

The following riders have been selected according to the 2013 Cycling SA Mountain Bike Selection Criteria:

Elite men
Max Knox
Charles Keey
Lourens Luus
Nico Bell

Elite women
Robyn de Groot
Samantha Sanders
Candice Neethling

Cycling South Africa looked at results from eight selection races. According to the "Special Rules for the Mountain Bike Marathon Series", the top 20 men and women of each round of the UCI marathon series as well as the top 50 of the individual general marathon series ranking obtain a qualification for the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships.