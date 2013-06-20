Knox to lead South African team at marathon Worlds
Seven riders picked to head to Austria
Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission announced its selection for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, taking place in Kirchberg, Austria on June 29.
Related Articles
The following riders have been selected according to the 2013 Cycling SA Mountain Bike Selection Criteria:
Elite men
Max Knox
Charles Keey
Lourens Luus
Nico Bell
Elite women
Robyn de Groot
Samantha Sanders
Candice Neethling
Cycling South Africa looked at results from eight selection races. According to the "Special Rules for the Mountain Bike Marathon Series", the top 20 men and women of each round of the UCI marathon series as well as the top 50 of the individual general marathon series ranking obtain a qualification for the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy