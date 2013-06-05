Broderick and McConneloug selected for US marathon Worlds team

Mary McConneloug and Mike Broderick above Haiming, Austria (Image credit: Mary McConneloug & Mike Broderick)

USA Cycling announced its team for the 2013 UCI Marathon World Championships in Kirchberg, Austria, on June 29.

Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-Stan's No Tubes) will represent the US in the elite men's race, while Broderick's wife, two-time Olympian Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-Stan's No Tubes) will contest the elite women's race. McConneloug, who competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, took first place at the 2013 Pan American Continental Mountain Bike Championships in Tucuman, Argentina, where Broderick placed 25th.

"We have named a small but solid team for this year's marathon world championships," said USA Cycling Mountain Bike Director Marc Gullickson. "Our hope is that participation in this event by our best endurance riders will grow in the coming years, but the scheduling and location of the race this year makes the travel and logistics difficult for many racers. Mary and Mike should represent well this year."

Both the men's and women's competitions are slated for Saturday, June 29, in Kirchberg, Austria. The men's elite course is 94 kilometers with 4,400 meters of climbing, while the elite women's course will be covering 85 kilometers, with 3,700 meters of climbing.