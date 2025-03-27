'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas

By published

Tour of Arkansas planned to replicate success of 46 editions of Joe Martin Stage Race

Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
Women's classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

A Tour of Arkansas is in the works for May 2026 as an internationally sanctioned stage race in the US. All Sports Productions will lead efforts to "reimagine" a UCI-sanctioned stage race for men and women, similar to the long-standing but financially-challenged Joe Martin Stage Race that ended a four-decade run two years ago.  

Early plans for the Tour of Arkansas will focus on the event to be held in northwest Arkansas, where Joe Martin Stage Race was based as an amateur event and then a UCI 2.2 event for 46 editions. All Sports Productions has owned and produced the Joe Martin Stage Race for the last 25 years and will oversee all operations for the Tour of Arkansas.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in North America
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles
Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey
Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup
A view of the smoke-filled sky beyond the start/finish of The Mid South in downtown Stillwater
Wildfire emergency that caused The Mid South cancellation sparks shift in gravel racing perspective
One of the early breakaway groups passes through the start/finish area in downtown Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.
'Tour of Colorado' pro stage race in development by UK company for US launch in 2026
Latest in News
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'When he starts somewhere, it is to try to win' – Why Tadej Pogačar can win Paris-Roubaix
More about north america
Joe Laverick and Chris Mehlman battled at the front of the race, with Laverick pushing away in the final five miles

Joe Laverick, Lauren Stephens take back-to-back wins at Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women&#039;s victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB

Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
See more latest
Most Popular
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve
'A tried and tested recipe' – Wout Van Aert hopes altitude training can give him the edge on return to racing at E3 Saxo Classic
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'When he starts somewhere, it is to try to win' – Why Tadej Pogačar can win Paris-Roubaix
The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop
Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 26 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Yellow cards for Milan, Kristoff and Schwarzmann at crash-hit Classic Brugge-De Panne
MAAP Aeon kit
New MAAP Aeon range uses Polartech Delta fabrics to air cooling for big days in the saddle.
Belgian Piet Allegaert of Cofidis and Belgian Milan Fretin of Cofidis pictured after a fall during the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 195,6 km from Brugge to De Panne, Wednesday 26 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Classic Brugge-De Panne medical updates – Stitches for Tim Merlier, collapsed lung and broken ribs for Lionel Taminiaux