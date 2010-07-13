Kluge out of Tour with broken hand

Roger Kluge (Milram) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)

Roger Kluge of Team Milram was not at the start of Tuesday's ninth stage of the Tour de France. The German was discovered to have broken a bone in his left hand in a crash on Sunday.

He has already left France and will have surgery on the hand, Thursday in Hamburg, Germany. “A screw will be put in the break to stabilise the bone,” Kluge told the German news agency dpa.

“The season is basically finished for me,” he said. “Perhaps I can ride another race at the beginning of October.”

Kluge, 24, won a silver medal on the track in the Beijing Olympics. He turned his attention to road racing this year with Milram. He opened the season on a high note, finishing fourth overall at his first race for the ProTour team, the Tour of Qatar, where he also won the best young rider ranking. Kluge brought in his first win of the season in May at the Neuseen Classics.