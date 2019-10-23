Kiryienka signs contract extension at Team Ineos

Vasil Kiryienka has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension at Team Ineos. The 38-year-old has been with the team – formerly Team Sky – since 2013.

“I am very happy to have signed a contract for another year. Having spent the last seven seasons in an international team led by Sir Dave Brailsford, I have gained invaluable life experience,” the former Movistar rider said in a press release issued by Team Ineos.

Kiryienka was diagnosed with a cardiac anomaly in March of this year but he returned to racing just a month later at the Tour de Romandie. He competed in several week-long races during the summer before taking part in the Vuelta a Espana before pulling out on stage 18.

The 2015 world time trial champion also tasted success this year, with a win on the European Games time trial, held in Minsk.

Despite his advancing years, Kiryienka has become a stalwart in the Team Ineos line-up, often featuring in their Grand Tour squads. His last Tour de France came in 2017 but expressed his gratitude upon signing his new deal, thanking the team for their support after what had been a difficult start to the year.

“I have been lucky to learn the habits and lifestyles of people from all over the world, and it is a pleasure to share a hotel room and work with them. The leaders in this team have the ability to unite people of different backgrounds and characters to achieve one common goal. This always helps me to go out there and give my maximum,” he added.

“The current season was not easy for me. It was hard to realise that there were some physiological changes in my body that might not allow me to continue to do what I love. But thanks to the support from the team my condition returned to normal. A special thanks to the team doctor Iñigo Sarriegui for the work on my recovery. It was nice to see the positive reaction of some riders in the peloton to my return to racing. These moments helped me cheer up and win the European Games time trial.”