Kirsten Wild signs for two years with Hitec Products

Image 1 of 3 The podium: Elena Cecchini, Kirsten Wild and Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 3 Kirsten Wild (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Kirsten Wild (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

Kirsten Wild has signed a two-year contract with Hitec Products meaning she will race with the team through the end of the 2016 season. The Dutch sprinter will leave her current team Giant-Shimano after a successful two-year stint.

Hitec Products is bringing Wild on board as its leading sprinter and will use her experience to guide the team’s development riders and younger sprinter Emile Moberg. The Hitec Products team is based in Norway and produces systems and technologies for oilfields and drilling.

Wild has competed for the top teams in the world including Giant-Shimano, Argos-Shimano, AA-Drink and Cervelo Test Team. Her career highlights include wins at Tour de Pologne Feminin, Holland Ladies Tour, Omloop Het Volk, Tour du Grand Montreal, Giro d’Italia Femminile, Omloop van Borsele and GP star Roeselare, Lotto-Belisol Belgium Tour, Boels Rental Ladies Tour and Giro della Toscana Femminile, to name a few.

This year, 31-year-old Wild won the Tour of Chongming Island World Cup, and the overall titles at the Tour of Chongming Island and the Ladies Tour of Qatar. She also won two stages at La Route de France and was second at the inaugural La Course by Le Tour de France, behind compatriot Marianne Vos.

She will begin her road season with the Hitec Products outfit for the first time at the Ladies Tour of Qatar in 2015. She has also competed on the track in the omnium and the team pursuit, and will work toward racing on the track at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.