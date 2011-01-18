Kintner to New Zealand for early season racing

Image 1 of 3 Jill Kintner (Transitions) on her way to winning US Pro GRT #3. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 2 of 3 Jill Kintner isn't racing the World Cup 4X circuit this season, but managed 7th in the Downhill (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Jill Kintner (United States) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Past four cross world champion Jill Kintner will get in some racing in New Zealand this weekend ahead of the start of the 2011 UCI World Cup season. Kintner, an American who has made the transition from four cross to downhill racing, will make an appearance at the New Zealand Mountain Bike World Cup round in Rotorua on January 22-23.

Kintner, who rides for Transitions/Red Bull, will be making a surprise raid from her Australian base to race in Rotorua.

Kintner is also a bronze medallist from the 2008 Olympic Games in BMX. She's won three four cross world titles. In her first season as a converted downhiller, she won the US downhill national championships and the US Pro GRT series overall.

Other big names expected to compete in the men's race include Justin Leov (Trek World racing) and Cam Cole (Lapierre International). The series has been attracting some of the world's top downhillers as they prepare for the upcoming UCI season.