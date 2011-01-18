Kintner to New Zealand for early season racing
Former world champion racing national downhill series
Past four cross world champion Jill Kintner will get in some racing in New Zealand this weekend ahead of the start of the 2011 UCI World Cup season. Kintner, an American who has made the transition from four cross to downhill racing, will make an appearance at the New Zealand Mountain Bike World Cup round in Rotorua on January 22-23.
Related Articles
Kintner, who rides for Transitions/Red Bull, will be making a surprise raid from her Australian base to race in Rotorua.
Kintner is also a bronze medallist from the 2008 Olympic Games in BMX. She's won three four cross world titles. In her first season as a converted downhiller, she won the US downhill national championships and the US Pro GRT series overall.
Other big names expected to compete in the men's race include Justin Leov (Trek World racing) and Cam Cole (Lapierre International). The series has been attracting some of the world's top downhillers as they prepare for the upcoming UCI season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy