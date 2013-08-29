Keukeleire breaks collarbone in training

Image 1 of 4 Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his second consecutive stage win in the Vuelta a Burgos 2013 (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 4 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his success (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 4 Race leader Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge) has broken his collarbone after jamming his chain in a sprint effort whilst training on Wednesday.

Keukeleire was quick to put events to twitter after the accident by tweeting:

"Bad luck on training today, chain gets stuck during sprint followed by crash. Result broken collar bone! Surgery this Friday."

The crash puts a dent in the otherwise successful season for Keukeleire who recently opted to remain with Orica GreenEdge for another two years. At just 24-years-of age, Keukeleire presents an exciting prospect for GreenEdge, a prospect further brightened by back-to-back stage wins at the Vuelta a Burgos earlier in the month.

With consistent performances in the spring classics ever since his debut season with Cofidis in 2010, Keukeleire will be justified in switching his attention to the 2014 classics season should his recovery from the crash spell the end of his 2013 campaign.

