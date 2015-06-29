Kennaugh hopes British title won't be overshadowed by Tour de France ommission

Image 1 of 6 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) wins stage 1 at the Criterium du Dauphine. Image 2 of 6 Peter Kennaugh leads Ian Stannard (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 6 Peter Kennaugh and Ian Stannard formed a key break (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 4 of 6 Peter Kennaugh sets the pace for Ian Stannard (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 5 of 6 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) wins the British nationals (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 6 of 6 Peter Kennaugh wins stage 1 of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

One year ago Peter Kennaugh was standing on the podium with the white British champion’s jersey on his back, but he had just been left out of Team Sky’s Tour de France roster.

On Sunday, he won the British title again after a grueling day’s racing but is hoping his title won’t be overshadowed in the same way.

“This time last year I didn’t make the cut for whatever reason. I still don’t know why to this day, it still sort of hurts me that the team didn’t show faith in me," he told reporters after the race. "But hopefully this year I‘ve shown what I can do: last year in [the Tour of] Austria, the Vuelta, then this year a stage win in the Dauphiné. So hopefully I should be part of that team next month and let the carnage begin in July."

"It [selection] is not something you get nervous or worried about. You either get selected and go to the Tour or you don’t and you go on holiday," he added.

If there are any final decisions to be made at Team Sky, which is due to announce the team’s Tour line-up today, then Kennaugh certainly did his prospects no harm in Lincoln. He came out on top in what he described as “one of the hardest races of my career” to become the first man to retain the title since Roger Hammond in 2004.

“Last year it meant everything, it was the first time [I’d won], after I’d been on the podium four times before that. I really enjoyed this last year even though it’s gone so quick. I couldn’t believe it came around already, with the possibility of giving it up, so I’m over the moon just to stay in white with my white bike and all my white accessories."

"It means a lot to me. I think it gives you that extra motivation. With that added pressure of carrying the jersey in the pro peloton you can't get away with sitting at the back, you’re easily spotted. It’s definitely good for morale going forward for the rest of the year."

