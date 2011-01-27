Kenda-Felt Mountain Bike Team roster announced for 2011

Image 1 of 4 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) on a technical descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt) rides the only part of course where riders could recover a bit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) riding a technical section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) is one of the few riders with experience on this course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Kenda - Felt Mountain Bike Team will look just like it did last year with all four of its riders returning to race for the squad again in 2011. Amanda Carey, Colin Cares, Judy Freeman and Andy Schultz will race the national US Pro XCT series and the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series along with the Leadville 100, the Iceman Cometh, the Teva Games, the BC Bike Race, the Iron Horse Classic and USGP Cyclo-cross races. Riders will also compete at three cross country World Cup rounds: Dalby Forest, Offenburg and Quebec.

Over the past few years, the team's riders have earned numerous podiums in elite competition and have represented the US National Team at the world championships.

Carey won both the Iceman Cometh and the NUE series in 2010, and Schultz, in his fourth year with the team is looking forward to the upcoming season. "2011 it going to be a great year for the Kenda-Felt Team," he predicted.

"Kenda is once again very proud to be affiliated with the Kenda-Felt Professional Mountain Bike Team in 2011," said Jim Wannamaker, North American Marketing Director at Kenda USA. "The athletes on this team are great ambassadors for all the sponsors. The riders are also all around great people. We use this team for testing new tires and for marketing purposes and our results with them have been great!"

Bicycle sponsor Felt is in its second year of sponsorship of the team. "We are thrilled to be working with the Kenda-Felt Pro mountain bike team again in 2011. They represent all that is professional in the sport and give us a high-visibility, accessible group of fantastic athletes," said Doug Martin, Marketing Director at Felt Bicycles. Racers will be aboard the Nine series bikes, including hardtails and an all-new four-inch travel carbon cross country rig.

2011 Kenda-Felt Pro Mountain Bike Team

Colin Cares (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Amanda Carey (Victor, Idaho)

Judy Freeman (Boulder, Colorado)

Andy Schultz (Tucson, Arizona)