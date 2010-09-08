Tanguy, Carey win Shenandoah Mountain 100
Schalk, Carey earn series wins
Perfect weather and ideal course conditions greeted a record 500+ racers Sunday at the championship race of the Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series. The 2010 season featured a best four out of eight races with all ties decided at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 in Virginia.
The Shenandoah Mountain 100 takes place at Stokesville, near Harrisonburg. It heads up high into the mountains, with amazing views of the surrounding misty blue Appalachian mountains of Virginia. Racers enjoyed many singletrack sections, mixed in with fireroads.
Although the men's and masters' divisions were already decided at the Fool's Gold 100 in Georgia, just two weeks ago, the women's and singlespeed divisions were still up for grabs as well were all other podium positions.
Men
Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org) had played second fiddle to the defending NUE men's defending champion, Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-op), all season; however, this Sunday would be different for Tanguy who posted his first NUE victory in just 7:03:14. With his finish, Tanguy also earned second in the series.
Schalk, still recovering from a muddy Fool's Gold 100, took second at 7:08:25, five minutes behind a possessed Tanguy, yet became just the second racer ever to complete all eight series races, winning the men's series for a second straight year with five wins.
Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher/SRAMM XX/Notubes) rounded out the top three in the NUE Series, finishing eighth in a top 10 that featured the who's who of XXC, including third place Chris Beck (Subaru/Trek), fourth place Brandon Draugelis (PAvalleys.com), sixth place Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems), seventh place former NUE Champion, Chris Eatough (Trek Mountain Co-op), and fifth place Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team), who had what became an extremely difficult race after suffering a flat on Narrow Back Mountain, just 12 miles into the race.
"After suffering a flat, I was passed by at least 50, maybe 70 racers while making repairs in the weeds," said local favorite Bishop. "Afterward, I was forced to pick my way through the field along narrow singletrack to try to make my way back to the lead pack." In an amazing display of strength, Bishop clawed his way back and finished fifth on the day, 7:32:28.
Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) finished 12th for the day, entertaining the gathered crowd with a hard sideways skid just past the finish line and improving his score just enough to edge out Andy Applegate (Champion Systems/Cannondale) by one point, securing fifth place in the men's series, his best series finish ever.
Women
The women's race became a battle between two giants of the sport when Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) stepped back into the series with a win at Fool's Gold. Carey, facing a formidable and motivated series leader and 2008 NUE Champion, Cheryl Sornson (Team CF), knew she had her work cut out for her yesterday but found a way to make it happen in just 8:23:02, capturing first place and her first NUE Series title.
"The SM100 was the best and hardest NUE of the year for me as I had the pressure of riding with Sue Haywood up until mile 75," said Carey. "I was pushing the pace as I was constantly aware of Cheryl being somewhere behind me. I knew Sue had no reason to work, so I was determined to ride as hard as I felt I could all day. I had some mechanical trouble that kept me from descending as well as I can, so I really had to make time on the climbs when I could. Sue and I were in the pattern of climbing close by then she would gap me on the descents, and I would catch back on the flats up until mile 75. Then I decided to really go for it after aid station 5 and I never saw her again."
"Although I started the race with the goal of winning the series midway through, I was confident enough to try to make a plan to go for the win. Glad it worked out as I only decided to go for the series after winning Mohican and Cohutta."
"Leadville complicated my schedule, so I had to have four perfect races for it to all work out as I only did four of the NUE series. Anyone who races ultras knows that so much can go wrong during an 8-10 hour ride so I am extremely fortunate to have pulled this off this year!"
Carey says she's looking forward to doing more of the NUE series races next year, especially with additional races out west. "I think that in order for the series to grow we need more dates out west so it's not so hard for the west coast and Rockies riders to go for the series. Right now it really favors the east coast."
Hot on her heels was the former national champion, now retired, Sue Haywood (SBC/Turner Racing) finishing just five minutes behind the NUE Champion. Even in retirement, Haywood continues to be a force whenever she shows up.
Sornson, despite missing her high mark, had an incredible season, finishing second in the NUE women's series after securing podium spots at nearly all of the NUE Series races this year.
"The SM100 was a perfect ending to the NUE series. The weather cooperated, the trails were riding great, and the event was run seamlessly," said Sornson. "I felt a bit tired going into the event and was not sure how I would perform. I can't say I had a great day or that I was burning it up out there, but I can say that I kept it together and gave what I had. Of course, I would have liked to win, but what I really wanted was a sub-nine hour day and I got that. For that I was thrilled. Amanda and Sue are great competitors and they definitely burned it up for great finishes."
Sornson competed in all eight series events. "It was an exciting season. Although I did not end up with the overall win, I won in many other ways. Each event provided me with a different epic experience. Be it the crazy weather, the beautiful weather, the awesome trails, the trails at 12,000 feet, the endless amount of climbing, the sweet descents, the travel time with friends, or best of all the wonderful people I met along the journey."
The next three spots in the series were also up for grabs Sunday, and in the end, just one point separated third, fourth, and fifth place. Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) nearly lost the podium when competitors Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) and Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) finished fourth and fifth respectively. However, Simril with her sixth place finish was able to hang on to her lead, taking third overall. Loreen Coffelt (Velosoul/The Natural Way) was not present however her four finishes allowed her to capture sixth place in the NUE Series.
In all, 40 women competed in what was the deepest women's field in the NUE Series.
Singlespeed
The singlespeed division, like women's, was undecided heading into the final showdown. Defending champion Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes) was facing the former men's overall champion, Harlan Price (Team CF), who had soundly defeated him at Cohutta, Mohican, and Fool's Gold. Price, who suffered a high speed crash down a mudslide at the Fool's Gold two weeks ago, was still recovering from bruised ribs and a gash that required eight stitches.
With the series championship at stake, the 42-year-old Pflug took full advantage of the situation with an amazing display of strength, finishing in 8:02:10, 17 minutes ahead of his nearest competitor, Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication) who took second.
"I was a little worried a day or two before the race. I just finished off a real hard ten days of training and my body was feeling a little fatigued from the hard efforts," said Pflug. "In addition, I was having some stomach and GI track issues on Saturday and into the morning on Sunday. Fortunately, everything cleared up for me before the race actually started.
"Mistakenly thinking that the race started at 7:00 am, I arrived at the venue a little after six and went out for a short warm-up ride. I got back to the car around 6:30, decided to take a leak and the next thing I hear is a bunch of noise and then I noticed the large race pack racing past my car. Scrambling, I put my helmet and gloves on and also had to load my jersey pockets with my food supplies for the day."
"By the time I was able to jump into the pack, more than half the field went by me. I had to spin my butt off to get through the group and bury myself further on the first climb to make it towards the front of the race. Eventually, I located the lead single speed riders, Harlan Price and Matt Ferrari. We pretty much stayed together for about the first 25 miles or so. "
"On a paved road section a few miles before checkpoint two, I saw a group of geared riders about 200 yards ahead of the three of us. I made a hard effort to catch the group ahead and figured Matt and Harlan would come along with me, but when I looked back they had not come across the gap. From that point on, I pretty much rode my own race alone, but would occasionally ride with a geared rider that I would catch out on the trails. It was an absolutely perfect day out on the trails for me and (promoter) Chris Scott put on a top-notch event as he always does."
Just one minute behind Ramponi, an energized Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap) finished third, threatening to move up to second place in the NUE series unless Price managed at least a fifth place finish. One minute behind Ferrari, Dylan Johnson (Oasis Bike Works) sprinted across the line and banged the gong, set up to ring out finishers as they cross the line.
Price admittedly wasn't 100 percent, but he certainly wasn't willing to give up any more space on the NUE podium as he finished fifth at 8:25:20, just enough to give him a one-point lead over Ferrari and second in the NUE Series.
Rounding out the top eight in the NUE Series Singlespeed Division was fourth place Ron Sanborn (Mclain Cycle & Fitness), fifth place Jason Pruitt (29er Crew), sixth place Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes), seventh place Roger Masse (Gary Fishser 29er Crew), and eighth place Robert Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop-State College).
Master's 50+
Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/ACF Stores) was not present, yet he had already wrapped up the NUE Masters division with wins at Cohutta, Mohican, Lumberjack, and Fools Gold. This was Herriman's first NUE Masters Championship.
Bill Nagel (Guy's Bicycle Racing) sat out the race as well, gambling that his 15 points would be low enough to carry him to second place in the NUE Series, where racers receive series points based on their finishing place. Lowest points determine the winners. It was a risky proposition that nearly failed as Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles) and David Grauer (Orthopro), both with 18 points, fought it out in a desperate bid for the remaining two podium spots.
Todd Henne wasn't contending the NUE Series but proved his muster as the first Masters 50+ to cross the finish line in 9:12:20. Three minutes later, William Simms (Cycle Lodge) took second followed by Denis Chazell (Z Adventures), Jim Matthews (MBR), and former NUE Master's Champion, John Williams (Bike Line of Newark, DE) whose fifth place finish also gave him fifth overall.
Nagel's gamble paid off as he held on to his second place position in the series. Lenzig's seventh place finish was three minutes ahead of Grauer, who finished eighth in the series, but it was not quite enough as Grauer captured the final podium spot, finishing third overall.
The NUE Series awarded US$16,000 in cash and prizes. Every racer who completed the four-race minimum receives awards that included four Velocity wheel sets, Kenda Tires, 15 Yakima Racks, and Ergon Grips. NUE Champions also received custom made, personalized award plaques along with custom made NUE Champion Jerseys courtesy of Endura Technical Apparel.
Racers who completed the four-race minimum but were not present can request their prizes by sending their mailing address to Ryan O'Dell at nolimit@mohican.net
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org)
|7:03:14
|2
|Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|0:05:11
|3
|Chris Beck (Subaru/Trek)
|0:08:47
|4
|Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)
|0:24:50
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:29:14
|6
|Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems)
|0:35:18
|7
|Chris Eatough (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|0:42:32
|8
|Michael Simonson (Trek 29er Crew/SRAM/Stans No Tubes)
|0:45:34
|9
|Chris Michaels (Schwalbe North America)
|0:45:44
|10
|Patrick Mosler (Pedal the Planet/Lexington, KY)
|0:47:26
|11
|Kevin Carter (Team First Descents)
|0:48:45
|12
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:49:26
|13
|Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's)
|0:49:53
|14
|John Burns (Bikeman.com)
|0:54:56
|15
|David Hauber (Louisville Fire Fighters)
|0:59:48
|16
|Sam Koerber (Trek 29er Crew)
|1:04:30
|17
|Andy Applegate (Champion Systems/Cannondale)
|1:06:51
|18
|Ryan Fawley (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|1:06:54
|19
|Morgan Olsson (GVC/Cycles de Oro)
|1:07:44
|20
|Andy Gorski
|1:07:58
|21
|Pat Wallace (Kona/E'ville Bike Shop)
|1:08:29
|22
|Michael Tabasko (DCMTB)
|1:08:45
|23
|Daniel LaRocque (Tiger Cycling Foundation/Wampold Racing)
|1:10:36
|24
|Kyle Lawrence (Trek 29er Crew)
|1:11:49
|25
|Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|1:14:13
|26
|Michael Runnals (JRVS/Casey Auto)
|1:15:12
|27
|Dennis Baldwin (Ellicotville Bike Shop)
|1:18:59
|28
|Charlie Storm (Inland Construction)
|1:19:56
|29
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)
|1:23:54
|30
|David Wood (Trek 29er Crew)
|1:23:57
|31
|Mike Keefer (Gettysbury Bicycle/Cupcake Factory)
|1:27:12
|32
|Matthew Farquharson (HBCC)
|1:28:05
|33
|Dustin Manotti (Earl's Bicycle Store)
|1:29:24
|34
|Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine)
|1:29:49
|35
|Mike Cushionbury (MountainBike magazine/LionOfFlanders.com)
|1:31:10
|36
|Joe Fish (Design Physics/Rowletts)
|1:31:13
|37
|Les Leach
|1:32:11
|38
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring)
|1:32:22
|39
|Peter Schildt (Engin Cycles)
|1:32:23
|40
|Pat Miller
|1:35:04
|41
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scotts Bikes)
|1:37:44
|42
|Wesley Young
|1:38:11
|43
|Joey Riddle (Joey's Bike Shop)
|1:39:10
|44
|Blair Saunders (Ben's Performance Bikes)
|1:40:00
|45
|Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery)
|1:40:33
|46
|Kevin Roop (Dogma Athletica)
|1:42:25
|47
|Jason Hilimire (Geneva Bicycle Center)
|1:43:04
|48
|Brad Cobb (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:43:24
|49
|YT (Boone Bike and Touring)
|1:43:51
|50
|Mike Schultz (Dirty Harrys/Highland Training)
|1:43:54
|51
|Chris Quinn (Combo/Roll)
|1:44:07
|52
|Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|1:44:51
|53
|Brian Shernce (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)
|1:47:23
|54
|Rodger Carter (Kelly Benefit Strategies )
|1:49:45
|55
|Charles Knoll (bikeparts.com)
|1:49:47
|56
|Jonathan Posner (Sterling Wolfpack Unicorn/Trek Mtn Co-op)
|1:51:21
|57
|Kenneth Wiley (Team Pinnacle/Claremont Cycle Depot)
|1:53:51
|58
|Watts Dixon (Revolution Cycles, NC)
|1:54:15
|59
|Daniel Kotwicki (29ercrew.com / SRAM XX)
|1:57:23
|60
|Justin Raynes (SEAVS RACING)
|1:59:39
|61
|Connor Bell (Gripped Racing)
|2:00:23
|62
|Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles)
|2:00:46
|63
|Daniel Rapp (MYFAM)
|2:03:14
|64
|Calvin Cheung (College Park Bicycles)
|2:06:42
|65
|Batbayar Bathuluun
|2:06:52
|66
|Matt Smith (Wilderness Voyagers)
|2:07:00
|67
|Madison Matthews (MBR)
|2:08:01
|68
|Chris Nystrom (C3 - Beer Frites Waffles)
|2:08:12
|69
|Dr. Evil (Cupcakes)
|2:08:20
|70
|A Wenzel (Horst-Benidorm-PRC Cycling Team)
|2:08:49
|71
|Andy Rhodes (Rhodes LLC)
|2:09:52
|72
|Michael Hosang (Tripower www.teamtripower.com)
|2:09:57
|73
|Petr Minar (Calleva)
|2:10:00
|74
|Dan Williams (Holly Street Bikes)
|2:10:04
|75
|Chris Larsen (Team Ale)
|2:11:12
|76
|Greg Kuhn (Team Fraser)
|2:12:27
|77
|Scott Miller (Team Saddleblock)
|2:12:39
|78
|James Kelly
|2:13:09
|79
|Ben Poss (BioWheels)
|2:15:10
|80
|Eric Sauer (GVC/Cycles d'Oro)
|2:16:23
|81
|Scott Miller
|2:16:35
|82
|Tim Collins (D+Q Racing)
|2:16:40
|83
|Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security Inc.)
|2:17:31
|84
|Spike Mclaughlin (Horst-Benidorm-PRC Cycling Team)
|2:18:34
|85
|Zach Rogers (540Cycling)
|2:20:13
|86
|Greg Hylton (Team Moonstomper)
|2:20:18
|87
|Colby Waller (Gripped Racing)
|2:22:53
|88
|Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC / UnitedHealth Group)
|2:23:31
|89
|Coleman Devlin (Luv Cycles)
|2:24:50
|90
|Jon Rittling (N/A)
|2:25:50
|91
|Tim Winters (SORBA-GATR)
|2:25:53
|92
|Mike Buchness (Team Bike Lane)
|2:28:49
|93
|Jason Laxton (Specialized/Dumonde Tech Racing)
|2:28:51
|94
|Mark Russell (IF Racing)
|2:29:14
|95
|Mark Sackett (Paceline)
|2:30:10
|96
|John Weber (Joey's Bike Shop Elkins WV)
|2:30:19
|97
|Daniel Sluzas (Specialized Bicycle Components)
|2:30:44
|98
|Rob Campbell (Bike Line)
|2:31:35
|99
|Matt Lough (Gripped Racing)
|2:33:16
|100
|Collin Snyder (Trail's Edge Plymouth, MI)
|2:34:16
|101
|Kyle Rodland (Independent Fabrication)
|2:34:18
|102
|Andrew McKinney (Asheville Bike Race Club)
|2:34:20
|103
|Fred Oberer (Gettysburg Bicycle)
|2:34:42
|104
|Michael Phillips
|2:34:44
|105
|Stephan Borkoski (Race Pace Bicycles)
|2:34:46
|106
|Andrew Blatecky (JV Squad)
|2:35:29
|107
|Charles von (Mock Orange Bikes)
|2:37:14
|108
|Steve Schwartz (Speedgoat Bicycles)
|2:38:45
|109
|Chris Salway (None)
|2:39:13
|110
|Steve Godlewski (North American Velo/Classbook.com)
|2:40:27
|111
|Mark Drogalis (Team CF)
|2:43:29
|112
|Kevin Baird (Team Kevin)
|2:44:03
|113
|Tim Covington (Family Bike Shop)
|2:44:36
|114
|Martin Kozera (SweetSingleTrack)
|2:45:41
|115
|Dirk Servine
|2:45:44
|116
|Michael Bonsby (MBHVAC)
|2:50:07
|117
|Jamie Webster (Team A List)
|2:50:49
|118
|Marty Quinn (Foof)
|2:52:20
|119
|Mike Carpenter
|2:52:22
|120
|Paul Buschi (Giro D'Ville Baby)
|2:52:23
|121
|Matt Donahue (DCMTB)
|2:52:42
|122
|Andy Kinley (Goldman Sachs)
|2:53:48
|123
|Jason Boeckmann (Team Broski)
|2:54:48
|124
|Pete Dzirkalis (JustRidingAlong.net)
|2:55:10
|125
|Lance Ohlsson (Gripped Racing)
|2:57:37
|126
|Mark Jackson (Just Riding Along)
|2:58:42
|127
|David Henrickson (540cycling.com)
|3:00:02
|128
|Christopher Facas (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage Capitol)
|3:00:32
|129
|Chris Smith (Smitty's Smoky Burgers)
|3:01:25
|130
|Ken Bell (Gripped Racing)
|3:01:46
|131
|Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team)
|3:02:23
|132
|Pete Sothheimer (Gettysburgh Cupcake Factory)
|3:02:55
|133
|William Gilmer (Tri-Power)
|3:05:00
|134
|Robbie Bruce (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|3:08:13
|135
|Doug Milliken (ABRT/Bike Doctor of Frederick)
|3:11:17
|136
|Mike Pierce (Inertia Racing)
|3:11:38
|137
|Scott Fitzner (Team DIRTShack)
|3:12:04
|138
|Marc Calderone (Gold's Gym Glen Burnie)
|3:13:53
|139
|Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)
|3:14:21
|140
|Michael Hirn (Serena, Linc, Laine)
|3:14:37
|141
|Lee Salway
|3:14:55
|142
|Erik Steudle (My wonderful wife)
|3:15:36
|143
|Joe Moerschbaecher (Team SOG)
|3:17:00
|144
|Davy Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|3:17:13
|145
|Todd Green (Design Physics Racing)
|3:18:32
|146
|David Wrona (Family Bike - Massachusetts)
|3:18:37
|147
|Sam Lindblom
|3:19:07
|148
|Mark Rucker (BioWheels)
|3:20:32
|149
|Paul Deeble (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition)
|3:20:51
|150
|Ben Reisse (Race Pace Bicycles)
|3:21:50
|151
|Carl Peltzer (Skeleton Crew)
|3:21:53
|152
|Thori Wolfe (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)
|3:23:10
|153
|Kevin Horvath (VBW)
|3:24:07
|154
|Robert Sawyer (Tri-Power)
|3:24:10
|155
|Bryan Burns (Haymarket Bicycles / Homevisit)
|3:24:46
|156
|Jerry Hadley (Tripower)
|3:26:40
|157
|Wirun Sae-Lao (Rickshaw Racing)
|3:27:28
|158
|Brent Harlos (Chicken Ranch-Hodsons Bay)
|3:28:40
|159
|Eric Werner (Meathead Racing)
|3:28:56
|160
|Jason Harris (Contes)
|3:29:48
|161
|Jesse Tubb (None)
|3:29:50
|162
|Matt Vander (Endurance Adventure)
|3:31:35
|163
|Thomas O'Connell (Barfight Cycling)
|3:32:53
|164
|Stephen Simmons (Gripped Racing)
|3:33:37
|165
|Paul Souchar (NCVC/United Health Group)
|3:33:49
|166
|Ryan Delaney (JV Squad/Potomac Velo Club)
|3:34:42
|167
|Joel Wilson (DCMTB)
|3:36:20
|168
|Robert Shaver (Trek Regional Co-op)
|3:37:07
|169
|Michael Langrill (Princton Sports)
|3:37:10
|170
|Doug Trojan
|3:37:46
|171
|Al Inigo (Fooftown)
|3:38:16
|172
|Jonathan Hinkle (JonathanFit.com)
|3:38:41
|173
|Collin Vento (Shenandoah Bicycle Company)
|3:41:57
|174
|Mancil Gray (Chainsmoke Racing)
|3:42:19
|175
|John Tinman (None)
|3:42:49
|176
|Tony Vachino (Forest Friend Racing)
|3:45:08
|177
|Joshua Neider (Trails Edge)
|3:45:45
|178
|Brad Copeland (Contes)
|3:45:48
|179
|Jeff Olson (Wife and kids)
|3:46:34
|180
|Patrick Norton (Team Shambody)
|3:46:49
|181
|Jason Stephens (Team Ed)
|3:47:28
|182
|Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery, Plymouth, MI)
|3:47:59
|183
|Paul Del
|3:48:09
|184
|Daniel Drumwright (Contes)
|3:50:05
|185
|Paul Lara (Jen and Olive Aid Station Specialist)
|3:50:37
|186
|Jay Dicharry (Giro D'Ville)
|3:50:44
|187
|Charles Buki
|3:51:08
|188
|David Sanders (Saddleblock)
|3:52:12
|189
|Tom Newton
|3:52:19
|190
|Sean Schmitt (Family Bike Shop)
|3:52:22
|191
|Kent Baake (DCMTB / Continuum Solar)
|3:53:02
|192
|Mike Klasmeier
|3:53:04
|193
|Brad Jacobs (Team Saddleblock)
|3:54:57
|194
|Robert Condon (Princeton Sports)
|3:55:59
|195
|Mike Davis (Contes)
|3:57:38
|196
|Jonny Ritchie
|3:57:42
|197
|Brian Poochigian (DCMTB/Family Bikes)
|3:58:29
|198
|Peter Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)
|3:59:04
|199
|Erik Spahr (Phenom Technologies, Inc.)
|4:00:43
|200
|Hans Schmidl (Baltimore Bush Doctors)
|4:01:26
|201
|Jody Bailey (HPC/Spokes)
|4:02:39
|202
|Angus Mackenzie (www.Race-Keeper.com)
|4:02:43
|203
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|4:02:45
|204
|Lee Mebel (Git Some)
|4:03:09
|205
|Stephen Lindsey (NCVC/Spokes Etc.)
|4:03:13
|206
|Randy Gorman (None)
|4:03:23
|207
|Brent Goldstein (Team First Descents)
|4:03:58
|208
|Gary Morris (Team First Dscents)
|4:04:01
|209
|Eric Brooks (Team First Descents)
|4:04:06
|210
|Andrew Christman (Cafe:ine Racing)
|4:07:24
|211
|Yimmy Zymanski (Breakaway Bikes)
|4:08:32
|212
|Keith Jackson (Fooftown)
|4:09:45
|213
|Roy Huber (VELOCAVORE)
|4:09:48
|214
|Todd Plunkett
|4:10:40
|215
|Chad Rathbone (Kazane)
|4:10:53
|216
|Paul Panetta (My wife and kids)
|4:12:27
|217
|Jeff Plassman (Design Physics/Rowletts)
|4:12:55
|218
|Ben Brown (Team Moonstomper)
|4:13:08
|219
|Bridge Cox (CRC)
|4:14:06
|220
|Jason Pilato
|4:14:22
|221
|Scott Stahl (Seavs Racing)
|4:15:33
|222
|Martin Griffin
|4:15:48
|223
|N Bruce (Just Riding Along/CrankSkins)
|4:16:25
|224
|Keith White (Nexpa Holdings)
|4:16:44
|225
|Matt Trybus (Black Dog Bikes)
|4:17:02
|226
|Vashek Vancura
|4:17:38
|227
|John Claman (The Bike Lane)
|4:17:51
|228
|Andy Green (Team Satori Adv. Racing, Dunkin Donuts)
|4:18:05
|229
|Jonathan Evans (Black Dog Bikes)
|4:18:23
|230
|Joshua Ence (Piper & Cali Corp.)
|4:19:45
|231
|Chris Eklund
|4:20:14
|232
|Andrew Sunderland (Bottlecaps)
|4:23:14
|233
|Frank Dubec (Team Vevlo Eel)
|4:23:27
|234
|Jim Plichta
|4:23:36
|235
|Matt McCluskey (Secret Henry's Team)
|4:23:45
|236
|Jeffrey Hellner (Casey Auto Group/JRVS)
|4:23:52
|237
|Adam Harris (Spoke n' True Bicycles and Fitness)
|4:24:20
|238
|Scott Burkholder (Baltimore Love Project)
|4:25:37
|239
|Jay Bateman
|4:25:39
|240
|James Paterniti (Just Riding Along)
|4:31:02
|241
|Trevor Miller (Family Bike Shop, Crofton MD)
|4:32:26
|242
|Adam Garcia
|4:33:03
|243
|Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)
|4:35:28
|244
|Mark Hartman (Geneva Bicycle Center)
|4:35:34
|245
|Edward Ross-Clunis (TriQuest Training)
|4:35:36
|246
|Mark Nicholson
|4:37:05
|247
|Jay Cullen (Endorphin Fitness)
|4:37:07
|248
|John Billingslea (Team Satori)
|4:38:17
|249
|Trevor Emond (Family Bike)
|4:38:22
|250
|Jef Hackett (;O)
|4:38:56
|251
|Brendan Graves (Team Carolyn)
|4:38:59
|252
|Kris Kjellquist (Who Dat Ninga?)
|4:39:46
|253
|Andy Etters (Inland)
|4:42:22
|254
|Michael Park (TriPower)
|4:43:13
|255
|Mike Bender (Potomac Velo Club)
|4:43:36
|256
|Ryan Kleman (Buffy)
|4:44:40
|257
|David Osgood
|4:45:39
|258
|Luke Reich (Hard Knocks)
|4:45:45
|259
|Bob Butsch (CycleSport Bike Shop)
|4:46:11
|260
|William Hunt (Race Pace)
|4:48:45
|261
|Todd Henson (Queen City Cycling)
|4:48:54
|262
|Milton Rojas (Potomac Velo Club)
|4:49:13
|263
|Joseph Rowe
|4:49:19
|264
|Andy Bacon (Spokes Etc./Imonpoint.org)
|4:50:20
|265
|Kevin Jones (WNR)
|4:53:34
|266
|Alexander Castro (Spokes Etc)
|4:53:40
|267
|Jim Mitchell (Potomac Velo Club)
|4:57:00
|268
|Joe Younkin (All About Bikes Racing)
|4:57:04
|269
|Mike Lang (Browntown Transcontinental Trading Co.)
|4:57:14
|270
|David Lee (The Bike Lane)
|4:57:27
|271
|John Worozbut (Team Brown Liquor)
|4:57:39
|272
|Benjamin Teller (NCVC)
|4:57:51
|273
|Kimani Nielsen (Dominion Cycling)
|4:59:24
|274
|Tom Haines (Design Physics)
|4:59:27
|275
|Jay Pelletier (I like to Mtb race...)
|5:02:04
|276
|Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds)
|5:02:10
|277
|Jim Kutz
|5:02:15
|278
|Shannon Emery (Active.com Sux)
|5:02:55
|279
|Douglas Coleman (Neo-Retro)
|5:03:18
|280
|Brian Hyland (TeaHalfWayThere.com)
|5:04:21
|281
|Jim Seguin (Bike Factory)
|5:04:38
|282
|Marc Genberg (The Bike Lane)
|5:04:48
|283
|Thomas Snook (Bike Line)
|5:05:58
|284
|Brian Bartell
|5:06:01
|285
|Robert Maye (BikeBeat Inc)
|5:06:06
|286
|Eric Magrum
|5:06:20
|287
|Victor Lin (TeamHalfwaythere.com)
|5:06:42
|288
|Bradley Hunter (Mirvishracing.com)
|5:07:48
|289
|Seth Wood (Solo)
|5:08:44
|290
|Mike Danielson
|5:08:48
|291
|Dennis Throckmorton (Design Physics/Rowlett's)
|5:09:54
|292
|Josh Miller (Skeleton Crew)
|5:10:08
|293
|Andrew Riess (SELF)
|5:11:36
|294
|Bob Jenkins (Team Shaft)
|5:11:48
|295
|Paul Diemer
|5:14:32
|296
|Timothy Abbott (Gripped Films Racing)
|5:14:48
|297
|Matt D'Reaux (Plum Grove)
|5:15:12
|298
|Rick Webb (Baltimore Bush Doctors)
|5:15:35
|299
|Kristopher Hayne (The Bike Lane)
|5:16:27
|300
|Chris Bayne (Pack Fodder Racing)
|5:16:50
|301
|Benjamin Taylor (TBD)
|5:16:52
|302
|Daniel Brodeen (Mountain Valley Bicycles)
|5:17:08
|303
|Chris Gorman
|5:17:59
|304
|Buddy Hardesty (Ride Avalon)
|5:19:36
|305
|James Anderson (SPADAC Inc)
|5:19:48
|306
|Yueqing Xie (Ying)
|5:20:28
|307
|Steve Agostino (WNR)
|5:20:37
|308
|Bryan Findley (None)
|5:20:52
|309
|Michael Moscato (Dick Chainring)
|5:20:56
|310
|Brian Gillies (Aberdeen Bike & Outdoors)
|5:21:52
|311
|Tim SanJule
|5:22:43
|312
|Harris Melby
|5:24:15
|313
|Alec Thurman
|5:24:56
|314
|Jeff Gould (Bob Dylan)
|5:25:12
|315
|Erik Arnold (Plum Grove Cycle)
|5:27:33
|316
|Andrew Martin (Skeleton Crew)
|5:29:21
|317
|Christopher Martens (Martens)
|5:30:15
|318
|Paul Flannigan (Conte's Norfolk)
|5:30:17
|319
|Adam Switzer (3Sports/Nature's Path)
|5:32:37
|320
|Mick Lynn
|5:34:38
|321
|Benjamin Mattox (Fat Frogs Bike Club)
|5:34:51
|322
|Larry Camp (Michaux Green)
|5:36:12
|323
|Nick Kruczynski
|5:37:19
|324
|Damien Talese (Your Mom Trebek)
|5:39:17
|325
|Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing)
|5:41:09
|326
|Andrew Moore (Spoke 'n True)
|5:42:07
|327
|Donald Gabrielson (US NAVY)
|5:43:04
|328
|Brandon Vincent (HPC/List)
|5:43:36
|329
|Brown Sharp (N/A)
|5:46:06
|330
|Woody Elliot (Virginia Off Road Series)
|5:47:58
|331
|George Scott (MySwimBikeRun.com)
|5:49:50
|332
|Joe Tucker (Dinsmore & Shohl)
|5:50:07
|333
|Steve Bourque (Log Posse Racing)
|5:51:37
|334
|Patrick Pemberton (None)
|5:53:41
|335
|Brian Wurster (Applied Security Inc.)
|5:54:24
|336
|Travis Williams (Bikeman.com/Ergon/Twin 6)
|5:56:59
|337
|Chris James
|5:58:11
|338
|Sean Norville (Highland Hydro)
|6:04:22
|339
|Michael Adkins (Widow Maker)
|6:07:10
|340
|Justin Plymale (East Coasters)
|6:08:06
|341
|Jason Miller (Team XXL_)
|6:09:36
|342
|Brian Poore (Honey Stinger)
|6:09:53
|343
|Tim Trotter (Claremont Cycle Depot - Team Pinnacle)
|6:10:10
|344
|John Mosmiller
|6:10:49
|345
|Robert Niemeyer (Skeleton Crew)
|6:11:25
|346
|Peter Dula
|6:12:05
|347
|Kent Pruett (N/A)
|6:13:03
|348
|Brian Piccioni (VMI Old Corps)
|6:16:45
|349
|Brian Lancaster (NCVC)
|6:19:00
|350
|Steve Lancaster (Fat Old Slow)
|6:19:04
|351
|Barry Quigley (Team Green)
|6:20:11
|352
|Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|6:21:23
|353
|Paul Leeger (Design Physics p/b Rowlettes)
|6:21:31
|354
|Gary Frank (Z Adventures)
|6:22:20
|355
|Jonathan McCune (Big Lead Pipes)
|6:22:45
|356
|Leonard Lucas (Mud, Blood, and Beer)
|6:22:47
|357
|Ken Keister
|6:25:17
|358
|Brian Brokterman
|6:25:35
|359
|William McQuate (Hug and Tug Racing)
|6:25:41
|360
|Ryan Wallace
|6:25:50
|361
|Ty Simpson (AOAT)
|6:25:56
|362
|Fernando Torres (Bike Line)
|6:26:17
|363
|Ron Baker
|6:27:32
|364
|Stephen Ryan (Team XXL)
|6:28:12
|365
|Thomas Nolen (Pimpin' Ain't Easy)
|6:29:57
|366
|Russ Adams (The Bike Lane)
|6:31:04
|367
|Bryan Racine (Team Rad)
|6:31:40
|368
|Aaron Basmajian (AVRB)
|6:32:16
|369
|Larry Etgen (Halter's Cycles)
|6:34:21
|370
|Jan Feuchtner (Oasis Bike Works)
|6:35:54
|371
|Dan Mahlmann
|6:37:28
|372
|Mike Baker (All About Bikes)
|6:42:51
|373
|Joseph Surina (Hug and Tug Racing)
|6:43:48
|374
|David Viens (None)
|6:46:46
|375
|Brookes Brumstd (Snow Plow)
|6:47:18
|376
|Peter Schultz
|6:51:00
|377
|Carl Nasr
|6:51:03
|378
|Scott LaFever (Lala’s Cook)
|6:53:25
|379
|Carlo Alfano (Pedal Pushers Club)
|6:54:46
|380
|Donald Loomis (Winchester Wheelmen Race team)
|6:57:27
|381
|Michael Burton (Hug and Tug Racing)
|7:02:59
|382
|Jody Mazur (CADRE RACING)
|7:05:12
|383
|Jeff Minnerick (Wife)
|7:10:46
|384
|Jason Gull (Wheels of Justice)
|7:17:32
|385
|Adam Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto Group)
|7:19:04
|386
|Paul Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto)
|7:19:06
|387
|Benjamin Dillard
|7:24:30
|388
|John Liitle (Pickle Juice)
|7:27:43
|389
|Peter Cloutier (Team America)
|7:29:01
|390
|Curtis Brubaker
|7:33:53
|391
|Mark Veerman (SVBC)
|7:36:03
|392
|Nick Gramsky (Your Ad Here)
|7:39:31
|393
|Jeff Hyland (Spokes Etc. Arlington, VA)
|7:40:47
|394
|Andy Thompson (The Death Valley Boys Choir)
|7:50:31
|395
|Howard Thompson (Appalachian Outdoors Adventure)
|7:50:33
|396
|Martin Mork (Takoma Park Tree Huggers)
|8:07:57
|397
|Clay Lyons
|8:12:05
|398
|Brett Lyons
|8:12:09
|399
|Luke Mills
|8:20:56
|400
|Raphael Silvestro (Innovation TechWorks)
|8:23:11
|401
|Roberto Galindo (Team Galindo!)
|8:23:17
|402
|Carlos Espinoza (Spokes Etc. - Vienna)
|8:23:24
|403
|Keith Garrett (Hug and Tug Racing)
|8:25:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt)
|8:23:02
|2
|Sue Haywood (SBC/Turner Racing)
|0:05:24
|3
|Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)
|0:24:59
|4
|Karen Potter (www.mtbracenews.com)
|0:33:06
|5
|Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|0:37:52
|6
|Brenda Simirl (Motormile Racing)
|0:44:49
|7
|Laura Hamm (Virginia Tech)
|0:54:44
|8
|Cassie Smith (Smith Insurance)
|1:28:59
|9
|Lindsay Honaker (Log Posse/Potomac Velo Club)
|1:31:40
|10
|Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella)
|1:32:06
|11
|Jennifer Wolfson (SVBC)
|1:39:04
|12
|Sarah Caylor (HBCC)
|2:06:05
|13
|Andrea Wilson
|2:07:22
|14
|Mandi Riddle (Joey's Bike Shop)
|2:12:28
|15
|Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing)
|2:16:00
|16
|Emily McDonald (Gripped Racing)
|2:28:18
|17
|Beth Del (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|2:46:18
|18
|Suzanne Hartman (Geneva Bicycle Center)
|3:16:48
|19
|Julia Pollock (Team SOG)
|3:18:42
|20
|Liz Notter (The Bike Lane)
|3:19:29
|21
|Whitney March (Shenandoah Bicycle Company)
|3:28:07
|22
|Simona Vincenciova (Team XXL)
|3:29:03
|23
|Lisa Vible (Secret Henry's Team)
|3:31:10
|24
|Al Tufano (NVRC/CardioSports Lab)
|3:39:24
|25
|Rachael Mirvish (Mirvishracing.com)
|3:48:02
|26
|Andrea Slack (Bike Line)
|3:49:37
|27
|Melanie Nystrom (T & G's Mom)
|3:52:13
|28
|Ann Toler (Spin Mafia)
|4:19:13
|29
|Stacey Seidel (Me)
|4:23:07
|30
|Becky Bafford (The Bicycle Escape/Single Speed Outlaw)
|4:29:41
|31
|Karen Talley (The Bike Lane)
|4:29:51
|32
|Renee Bousquet (Racer-X)
|5:01:58
|33
|Julie Guy (The Bike Lane)
|5:03:04
|34
|Loretta Torres (Bike Line)
|5:06:25
|35
|Dee Reeb (The Bike Lane)
|5:11:10
|36
|Leah Rhodes (Black Dog Bikes)
|5:11:46
|37
|Amy Gentzel (Log Posse)
|6:21:03
|38
|Jennifer Whedbee (Bike Factory Race Team)
|6:41:34
|39
|Amanda Gilbert (Contes)
|7:10:55
|40
|Rebecca Walizer (Bike Beat)
|7:27:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes)
|8:02:10
|2
|Mike Ramponi (Indepent Fabrication)
|0:17:16
|3
|Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles)
|0:18:04
|4
|Dylan Johnson (Oasis Bike Works)
|0:20:45
|5
|Harlan Price (Team CF)
|0:23:10
|6
|Ron Sanborn (McLaw Cycle & Fitness)
|0:33:29
|7
|Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor)
|0:34:54
|8
|Jason Pruitt (29er Crew)
|0:51:01
|9
|Nikolas Obriecht (RacePaceBicycles)
|0:54:13
|10
|Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)
|1:02:15
|11
|Chad Miller (Independent Fabrication)
|1:02:22
|12
|Travis Coldsmith (Indie Fab / Cupcake Factory)
|1:03:28
|13
|Roger Masse (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)
|1:05:34
|14
|Morgan Miller (WV Night Club)
|1:07:23
|15
|Russel Henderson (Industry Nine)
|1:16:39
|16
|Buck Keich (Gettysburg Bicycle/Cupcake Crew)
|1:20:57
|17
|Matt Ruscigno (Swarm!)
|1:26:10
|18
|Rich Dillen (TeamDicky)
|1:28:28
|19
|Greg Bell (Revolution Cycles, NC)
|1:31:59
|20
|Hal Batdorf (D and Q Racing)
|1:35:07
|21
|Aaron Anaya (Dark Horse)
|1:37:18
|22
|Clay Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|1:40:26
|23
|Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company)
|1:41:23
|24
|Gary Chambers (TEAM ED RACING)
|1:42:20
|25
|Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:43:39
|26
|Ed Bush (Engin Cycles)
|1:44:27
|27
|Robert Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)
|1:52:40
|28
|Daniel Atkins (Adventure for the Cure)
|1:53:44
|29
|Cliff Hatchett (True Wheel, Blfd WV)
|1:53:50
|30
|Mike Boyce
|1:54:11
|31
|Donald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six)
|1:59:52
|32
|Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle)
|2:00:03
|33
|Eric Nord
|2:01:33
|34
|Eddie Velasquez (Team Martys (jajaja))
|2:02:06
|35
|Jonathan Wheaton (DCMTB/Continuum Energy Solutions)
|2:05:27
|36
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|2:11:26
|37
|Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew)
|2:12:47
|38
|Kevin Stapleton (DCMTB)
|2:25:57
|39
|Nathan Shearer (MUDD)
|2:26:24
|40
|Shane Cusick (BikeWalk VA Stijl Cycles)
|2:29:37
|41
|Robert Clifford (Dire Wolf Racing)
|2:29:49
|42
|Brett Wyckoff (Saucon Valley Bikes/ Magic Hat Racing)
|2:31:54
|43
|Josh Hepler (Water)
|2:35:08
|44
|Mark Waters (Dark Horse Cycles)
|2:38:01
|45
|Albert Greene (Yellow Breeches Racing)
|2:48:16
|46
|Chris Merriam (4 Boys Racing)
|2:50:16
|47
|Lee Cumberland (Adventures for the Cure)
|2:53:19
|48
|Steven Cardwell (The True Wheel, Bluefield, WV)
|2:58:20
|49
|Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (William & Mary Spoke N True)
|2:59:38
|50
|Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike Shop)
|3:18:03
|51
|Kirk Felton (SOC)
|3:24:43
|52
|Billy Raynor (Two Wheeler Dealer)
|3:25:56
|53
|Matt Hoey (Monger)
|3:39:04
|54
|Joey Lim (Team Jalim)
|3:43:10
|55
|Jeremy Pugh (Phat Nancys)
|3:49:30
|56
|Lance Shelley (Team Granny Gearless)
|3:59:01
|57
|Craig Foster (Phat Nancy's)
|3:59:24
|58
|Jimmy Kim (Lucaya)
|4:02:11
|59
|Dan Allen (Skeleton Crew)
|4:05:46
|60
|Dominic Cilento (Mobtown MonoVeloce)
|4:35:40
|61
|Allen Campbell (Blackwater Bike Shop)
|4:37:40
|62
|Matt Briskie (The Flying Monkeys/Trek Bicycles of Raleigh)
|4:50:42
|63
|Chris Stone
|5:11:53
|64
|Carlos Matutes (Brothafromanothamutha Racing)
|5:50:57
|65
|Brice Stivers (Brothafromanothamutha Racing)
|5:50:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Henne
|9:12:20
|2
|William Simms (Cycle Lodge)
|0:03:14
|3
|Denis Chazelle (Z Adventures)
|0:23:58
|4
|Jim Matthews (MBR)
|0:36:07
|5
|John Williams (Bike Line of Newark, DE)
|0:39:39
|6
|Scott Davis ("Scottie D")
|0:58:07
|7
|Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|1:03:38
|8
|David Grauer (Orthopro)
|1:05:55
|9
|Harry Mathis (Cycle Center/Carolina Velo)
|1:06:27
|10
|James Deschaine (Competitive Edge Ski and Bike Shop)
|1:12:29
|11
|John Wyrick (Team Brad/Biowheels)
|1:19:59
|12
|James Wilson (Team CF)
|1:29:59
|13
|Richard Pence (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|1:35:24
|14
|Tim Starkey (Tri-Power)
|1:49:37
|15
|Paul Worley (Shan Sockanathan)
|2:19:08
|16
|Ed McCalley (Team ED)
|2:46:10
|17
|Jack Ford (Family Bike/RRR)
|2:56:10
|18
|George Hollerbach (Newton Bike)
|2:58:45
|19
|Dennis Murphy (Founders ALer Racing)
|3:05:24
|20
|David Simpson (The Bike Lane)
|3:07:23
|21
|David Hall (VeloSports Racing)
|3:09:46
|22
|Martin Ruhl (Hodson's Bay/Allstate/Haybush)
|3:24:06
|23
|Ernest Rodriguez (The Bike Lane)
|3:29:14
|24
|Mitchell Potter
|3:33:55
|25
|Robert Travers
|4:01:50
|26
|Michael Talbert
|4:13:49
|27
|Stephen Miller (www.SocalTrailRiders.org)
|4:29:41
|28
|Buzz Fackler (TriPower Cycling Team)
|4:38:15
|29
|Joel Kennet (Team XXL)
|4:56:51
|30
|Carl Schwab (AARP)
|5:52:22
