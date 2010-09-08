Image 1 of 9 Shenandoah Mountain 100 masters' podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 2 of 9 Shenandoah Mountain 100 singlespeed podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 3 of 9 2010 National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series men's podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 4 of 9 2010 National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series women's podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 5 of 9 2010 National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series singlespeed podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 6 of 9 2010 National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series masters' podium (note: winner Robert Herriman and runner-up Bill Nagel are missing). (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 7 of 9 Shenandoah Mountain 100 men's podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 8 of 9 Shenandoah Mountain 100 women's podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 9 of 9 Shenandoah Mountain 100 clydesdales podium (Image credit: Bob Popovich)

Perfect weather and ideal course conditions greeted a record 500+ racers Sunday at the championship race of the Kenda National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series. The 2010 season featured a best four out of eight races with all ties decided at the Shenandoah Mountain 100 in Virginia.

The Shenandoah Mountain 100 takes place at Stokesville, near Harrisonburg. It heads up high into the mountains, with amazing views of the surrounding misty blue Appalachian mountains of Virginia. Racers enjoyed many singletrack sections, mixed in with fireroads.

Although the men's and masters' divisions were already decided at the Fool's Gold 100 in Georgia, just two weeks ago, the women's and singlespeed divisions were still up for grabs as well were all other podium positions.

Men

Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org) had played second fiddle to the defending NUE men's defending champion, Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-op), all season; however, this Sunday would be different for Tanguy who posted his first NUE victory in just 7:03:14. With his finish, Tanguy also earned second in the series.

Schalk, still recovering from a muddy Fool's Gold 100, took second at 7:08:25, five minutes behind a possessed Tanguy, yet became just the second racer ever to complete all eight series races, winning the men's series for a second straight year with five wins.

Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher/SRAMM XX/Notubes) rounded out the top three in the NUE Series, finishing eighth in a top 10 that featured the who's who of XXC, including third place Chris Beck (Subaru/Trek), fourth place Brandon Draugelis (PAvalleys.com), sixth place Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems), seventh place former NUE Champion, Chris Eatough (Trek Mountain Co-op), and fifth place Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team), who had what became an extremely difficult race after suffering a flat on Narrow Back Mountain, just 12 miles into the race.

"After suffering a flat, I was passed by at least 50, maybe 70 racers while making repairs in the weeds," said local favorite Bishop. "Afterward, I was forced to pick my way through the field along narrow singletrack to try to make my way back to the lead pack." In an amazing display of strength, Bishop clawed his way back and finished fifth on the day, 7:32:28.

Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) finished 12th for the day, entertaining the gathered crowd with a hard sideways skid just past the finish line and improving his score just enough to edge out Andy Applegate (Champion Systems/Cannondale) by one point, securing fifth place in the men's series, his best series finish ever.

Women

The women's race became a battle between two giants of the sport when Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt) stepped back into the series with a win at Fool's Gold. Carey, facing a formidable and motivated series leader and 2008 NUE Champion, Cheryl Sornson (Team CF), knew she had her work cut out for her yesterday but found a way to make it happen in just 8:23:02, capturing first place and her first NUE Series title.

"The SM100 was the best and hardest NUE of the year for me as I had the pressure of riding with Sue Haywood up until mile 75," said Carey. "I was pushing the pace as I was constantly aware of Cheryl being somewhere behind me. I knew Sue had no reason to work, so I was determined to ride as hard as I felt I could all day. I had some mechanical trouble that kept me from descending as well as I can, so I really had to make time on the climbs when I could. Sue and I were in the pattern of climbing close by then she would gap me on the descents, and I would catch back on the flats up until mile 75. Then I decided to really go for it after aid station 5 and I never saw her again."

"Although I started the race with the goal of winning the series midway through, I was confident enough to try to make a plan to go for the win. Glad it worked out as I only decided to go for the series after winning Mohican and Cohutta."

"Leadville complicated my schedule, so I had to have four perfect races for it to all work out as I only did four of the NUE series. Anyone who races ultras knows that so much can go wrong during an 8-10 hour ride so I am extremely fortunate to have pulled this off this year!"

Carey says she's looking forward to doing more of the NUE series races next year, especially with additional races out west. "I think that in order for the series to grow we need more dates out west so it's not so hard for the west coast and Rockies riders to go for the series. Right now it really favors the east coast."

Hot on her heels was the former national champion, now retired, Sue Haywood (SBC/Turner Racing) finishing just five minutes behind the NUE Champion. Even in retirement, Haywood continues to be a force whenever she shows up.

Sornson, despite missing her high mark, had an incredible season, finishing second in the NUE women's series after securing podium spots at nearly all of the NUE Series races this year.

"The SM100 was a perfect ending to the NUE series. The weather cooperated, the trails were riding great, and the event was run seamlessly," said Sornson. "I felt a bit tired going into the event and was not sure how I would perform. I can't say I had a great day or that I was burning it up out there, but I can say that I kept it together and gave what I had. Of course, I would have liked to win, but what I really wanted was a sub-nine hour day and I got that. For that I was thrilled. Amanda and Sue are great competitors and they definitely burned it up for great finishes."

Sornson competed in all eight series events. "It was an exciting season. Although I did not end up with the overall win, I won in many other ways. Each event provided me with a different epic experience. Be it the crazy weather, the beautiful weather, the awesome trails, the trails at 12,000 feet, the endless amount of climbing, the sweet descents, the travel time with friends, or best of all the wonderful people I met along the journey."

The next three spots in the series were also up for grabs Sunday, and in the end, just one point separated third, fourth, and fifth place. Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) nearly lost the podium when competitors Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) and Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) finished fourth and fifth respectively. However, Simril with her sixth place finish was able to hang on to her lead, taking third overall. Loreen Coffelt (Velosoul/The Natural Way) was not present however her four finishes allowed her to capture sixth place in the NUE Series.

In all, 40 women competed in what was the deepest women's field in the NUE Series.

Singlespeed

The singlespeed division, like women's, was undecided heading into the final showdown. Defending champion Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes) was facing the former men's overall champion, Harlan Price (Team CF), who had soundly defeated him at Cohutta, Mohican, and Fool's Gold. Price, who suffered a high speed crash down a mudslide at the Fool's Gold two weeks ago, was still recovering from bruised ribs and a gash that required eight stitches.

With the series championship at stake, the 42-year-old Pflug took full advantage of the situation with an amazing display of strength, finishing in 8:02:10, 17 minutes ahead of his nearest competitor, Mike Ramponi (Independent Fabrication) who took second.

"I was a little worried a day or two before the race. I just finished off a real hard ten days of training and my body was feeling a little fatigued from the hard efforts," said Pflug. "In addition, I was having some stomach and GI track issues on Saturday and into the morning on Sunday. Fortunately, everything cleared up for me before the race actually started.

"Mistakenly thinking that the race started at 7:00 am, I arrived at the venue a little after six and went out for a short warm-up ride. I got back to the car around 6:30, decided to take a leak and the next thing I hear is a bunch of noise and then I noticed the large race pack racing past my car. Scrambling, I put my helmet and gloves on and also had to load my jersey pockets with my food supplies for the day."

"By the time I was able to jump into the pack, more than half the field went by me. I had to spin my butt off to get through the group and bury myself further on the first climb to make it towards the front of the race. Eventually, I located the lead single speed riders, Harlan Price and Matt Ferrari. We pretty much stayed together for about the first 25 miles or so. "

"On a paved road section a few miles before checkpoint two, I saw a group of geared riders about 200 yards ahead of the three of us. I made a hard effort to catch the group ahead and figured Matt and Harlan would come along with me, but when I looked back they had not come across the gap. From that point on, I pretty much rode my own race alone, but would occasionally ride with a geared rider that I would catch out on the trails. It was an absolutely perfect day out on the trails for me and (promoter) Chris Scott put on a top-notch event as he always does."

Just one minute behind Ramponi, an energized Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap) finished third, threatening to move up to second place in the NUE series unless Price managed at least a fifth place finish. One minute behind Ferrari, Dylan Johnson (Oasis Bike Works) sprinted across the line and banged the gong, set up to ring out finishers as they cross the line.

Price admittedly wasn't 100 percent, but he certainly wasn't willing to give up any more space on the NUE podium as he finished fifth at 8:25:20, just enough to give him a one-point lead over Ferrari and second in the NUE Series.

Rounding out the top eight in the NUE Series Singlespeed Division was fourth place Ron Sanborn (Mclain Cycle & Fitness), fifth place Jason Pruitt (29er Crew), sixth place Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes), seventh place Roger Masse (Gary Fishser 29er Crew), and eighth place Robert Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop-State College).

Master's 50+

Robert Herriman (Trek 29er Crew/ACF Stores) was not present, yet he had already wrapped up the NUE Masters division with wins at Cohutta, Mohican, Lumberjack, and Fools Gold. This was Herriman's first NUE Masters Championship.

Bill Nagel (Guy's Bicycle Racing) sat out the race as well, gambling that his 15 points would be low enough to carry him to second place in the NUE Series, where racers receive series points based on their finishing place. Lowest points determine the winners. It was a risky proposition that nearly failed as Erik Lenzing (Freeze Thaw Cycles) and David Grauer (Orthopro), both with 18 points, fought it out in a desperate bid for the remaining two podium spots.

Todd Henne wasn't contending the NUE Series but proved his muster as the first Masters 50+ to cross the finish line in 9:12:20. Three minutes later, William Simms (Cycle Lodge) took second followed by Denis Chazell (Z Adventures), Jim Matthews (MBR), and former NUE Master's Champion, John Williams (Bike Line of Newark, DE) whose fifth place finish also gave him fifth overall.

Nagel's gamble paid off as he held on to his second place position in the series. Lenzig's seventh place finish was three minutes ahead of Grauer, who finished eighth in the series, but it was not quite enough as Grauer captured the final podium spot, finishing third overall.

The NUE Series awarded US$16,000 in cash and prizes. Every racer who completed the four-race minimum receives awards that included four Velocity wheel sets, Kenda Tires, 15 Yakima Racks, and Ergon Grips. NUE Champions also received custom made, personalized award plaques along with custom made NUE Champion Jerseys courtesy of Endura Technical Apparel.

Racers who completed the four-race minimum but were not present can request their prizes by sending their mailing address to Ryan O'Dell at nolimit@mohican.net

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Tanguy (TeamCF.org) 7:03:14 2 Jeff Schalk (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 0:05:11 3 Chris Beck (Subaru/Trek) 0:08:47 4 Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team) 0:24:50 5 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:29:14 6 Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems) 0:35:18 7 Chris Eatough (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 0:42:32 8 Michael Simonson (Trek 29er Crew/SRAM/Stans No Tubes) 0:45:34 9 Chris Michaels (Schwalbe North America) 0:45:44 10 Patrick Mosler (Pedal the Planet/Lexington, KY) 0:47:26 11 Kevin Carter (Team First Descents) 0:48:45 12 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:49:26 13 Robert Spreng (Dirty Harry's) 0:49:53 14 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 0:54:56 15 David Hauber (Louisville Fire Fighters) 0:59:48 16 Sam Koerber (Trek 29er Crew) 1:04:30 17 Andy Applegate (Champion Systems/Cannondale) 1:06:51 18 Ryan Fawley (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 1:06:54 19 Morgan Olsson (GVC/Cycles de Oro) 1:07:44 20 Andy Gorski 1:07:58 21 Pat Wallace (Kona/E'ville Bike Shop) 1:08:29 22 Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) 1:08:45 23 Daniel LaRocque (Tiger Cycling Foundation/Wampold Racing) 1:10:36 24 Kyle Lawrence (Trek 29er Crew) 1:11:49 25 Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:14:13 26 Michael Runnals (JRVS/Casey Auto) 1:15:12 27 Dennis Baldwin (Ellicotville Bike Shop) 1:18:59 28 Charlie Storm (Inland Construction) 1:19:56 29 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 1:23:54 30 David Wood (Trek 29er Crew) 1:23:57 31 Mike Keefer (Gettysbury Bicycle/Cupcake Factory) 1:27:12 32 Matthew Farquharson (HBCC) 1:28:05 33 Dustin Manotti (Earl's Bicycle Store) 1:29:24 34 Bradley Schmalzer (Team Bikeman.com/XXC Magazine) 1:29:49 35 Mike Cushionbury (MountainBike magazine/LionOfFlanders.com) 1:31:10 36 Joe Fish (Design Physics/Rowletts) 1:31:13 37 Les Leach 1:32:11 38 Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring) 1:32:22 39 Peter Schildt (Engin Cycles) 1:32:23 40 Pat Miller 1:35:04 41 Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scotts Bikes) 1:37:44 42 Wesley Young 1:38:11 43 Joey Riddle (Joey's Bike Shop) 1:39:10 44 Blair Saunders (Ben's Performance Bikes) 1:40:00 45 Stewart Staton (Plum Grove Cyclery) 1:40:33 46 Kevin Roop (Dogma Athletica) 1:42:25 47 Jason Hilimire (Geneva Bicycle Center) 1:43:04 48 Brad Cobb (Motor Mile Racing) 1:43:24 49 YT (Boone Bike and Touring) 1:43:51 50 Mike Schultz (Dirty Harrys/Highland Training) 1:43:54 51 Chris Quinn (Combo/Roll) 1:44:07 52 Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team) 1:44:51 53 Brian Shernce (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 1:47:23 54 Rodger Carter (Kelly Benefit Strategies ) 1:49:45 55 Charles Knoll (bikeparts.com) 1:49:47 56 Jonathan Posner (Sterling Wolfpack Unicorn/Trek Mtn Co-op) 1:51:21 57 Kenneth Wiley (Team Pinnacle/Claremont Cycle Depot) 1:53:51 58 Watts Dixon (Revolution Cycles, NC) 1:54:15 59 Daniel Kotwicki (29ercrew.com / SRAM XX) 1:57:23 60 Justin Raynes (SEAVS RACING) 1:59:39 61 Connor Bell (Gripped Racing) 2:00:23 62 Theo Procopos (Engin Cycles) 2:00:46 63 Daniel Rapp (MYFAM) 2:03:14 64 Calvin Cheung (College Park Bicycles) 2:06:42 65 Batbayar Bathuluun 2:06:52 66 Matt Smith (Wilderness Voyagers) 2:07:00 67 Madison Matthews (MBR) 2:08:01 68 Chris Nystrom (C3 - Beer Frites Waffles) 2:08:12 69 Dr. Evil (Cupcakes) 2:08:20 70 A Wenzel (Horst-Benidorm-PRC Cycling Team) 2:08:49 71 Andy Rhodes (Rhodes LLC) 2:09:52 72 Michael Hosang (Tripower www.teamtripower.com) 2:09:57 73 Petr Minar (Calleva) 2:10:00 74 Dan Williams (Holly Street Bikes) 2:10:04 75 Chris Larsen (Team Ale) 2:11:12 76 Greg Kuhn (Team Fraser) 2:12:27 77 Scott Miller (Team Saddleblock) 2:12:39 78 James Kelly 2:13:09 79 Ben Poss (BioWheels) 2:15:10 80 Eric Sauer (GVC/Cycles d'Oro) 2:16:23 81 Scott Miller 2:16:35 82 Tim Collins (D+Q Racing) 2:16:40 83 Douglas Pepelko (Applied Security Inc.) 2:17:31 84 Spike Mclaughlin (Horst-Benidorm-PRC Cycling Team) 2:18:34 85 Zach Rogers (540Cycling) 2:20:13 86 Greg Hylton (Team Moonstomper) 2:20:18 87 Colby Waller (Gripped Racing) 2:22:53 88 Stefan Schwarzkopf (NCVC / UnitedHealth Group) 2:23:31 89 Coleman Devlin (Luv Cycles) 2:24:50 90 Jon Rittling (N/A) 2:25:50 91 Tim Winters (SORBA-GATR) 2:25:53 92 Mike Buchness (Team Bike Lane) 2:28:49 93 Jason Laxton (Specialized/Dumonde Tech Racing) 2:28:51 94 Mark Russell (IF Racing) 2:29:14 95 Mark Sackett (Paceline) 2:30:10 96 John Weber (Joey's Bike Shop Elkins WV) 2:30:19 97 Daniel Sluzas (Specialized Bicycle Components) 2:30:44 98 Rob Campbell (Bike Line) 2:31:35 99 Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) 2:33:16 100 Collin Snyder (Trail's Edge Plymouth, MI) 2:34:16 101 Kyle Rodland (Independent Fabrication) 2:34:18 102 Andrew McKinney (Asheville Bike Race Club) 2:34:20 103 Fred Oberer (Gettysburg Bicycle) 2:34:42 104 Michael Phillips 2:34:44 105 Stephan Borkoski (Race Pace Bicycles) 2:34:46 106 Andrew Blatecky (JV Squad) 2:35:29 107 Charles von (Mock Orange Bikes) 2:37:14 108 Steve Schwartz (Speedgoat Bicycles) 2:38:45 109 Chris Salway (None) 2:39:13 110 Steve Godlewski (North American Velo/Classbook.com) 2:40:27 111 Mark Drogalis (Team CF) 2:43:29 112 Kevin Baird (Team Kevin) 2:44:03 113 Tim Covington (Family Bike Shop) 2:44:36 114 Martin Kozera (SweetSingleTrack) 2:45:41 115 Dirk Servine 2:45:44 116 Michael Bonsby (MBHVAC) 2:50:07 117 Jamie Webster (Team A List) 2:50:49 118 Marty Quinn (Foof) 2:52:20 119 Mike Carpenter 2:52:22 120 Paul Buschi (Giro D'Ville Baby) 2:52:23 121 Matt Donahue (DCMTB) 2:52:42 122 Andy Kinley (Goldman Sachs) 2:53:48 123 Jason Boeckmann (Team Broski) 2:54:48 124 Pete Dzirkalis (JustRidingAlong.net) 2:55:10 125 Lance Ohlsson (Gripped Racing) 2:57:37 126 Mark Jackson (Just Riding Along) 2:58:42 127 David Henrickson (540cycling.com) 3:00:02 128 Christopher Facas (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage Capitol) 3:00:32 129 Chris Smith (Smitty's Smoky Burgers) 3:01:25 130 Ken Bell (Gripped Racing) 3:01:46 131 Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team) 3:02:23 132 Pete Sothheimer (Gettysburgh Cupcake Factory) 3:02:55 133 William Gilmer (Tri-Power) 3:05:00 134 Robbie Bruce (Blackwater Bike Shop) 3:08:13 135 Doug Milliken (ABRT/Bike Doctor of Frederick) 3:11:17 136 Mike Pierce (Inertia Racing) 3:11:38 137 Scott Fitzner (Team DIRTShack) 3:12:04 138 Marc Calderone (Gold's Gym Glen Burnie) 3:13:53 139 Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing) 3:14:21 140 Michael Hirn (Serena, Linc, Laine) 3:14:37 141 Lee Salway 3:14:55 142 Erik Steudle (My wonderful wife) 3:15:36 143 Joe Moerschbaecher (Team SOG) 3:17:00 144 Davy Hazlegrove (Blackwater Bike Shop) 3:17:13 145 Todd Green (Design Physics Racing) 3:18:32 146 David Wrona (Family Bike - Massachusetts) 3:18:37 147 Sam Lindblom 3:19:07 148 Mark Rucker (BioWheels) 3:20:32 149 Paul Deeble (Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition) 3:20:51 150 Ben Reisse (Race Pace Bicycles) 3:21:50 151 Carl Peltzer (Skeleton Crew) 3:21:53 152 Thori Wolfe (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle) 3:23:10 153 Kevin Horvath (VBW) 3:24:07 154 Robert Sawyer (Tri-Power) 3:24:10 155 Bryan Burns (Haymarket Bicycles / Homevisit) 3:24:46 156 Jerry Hadley (Tripower) 3:26:40 157 Wirun Sae-Lao (Rickshaw Racing) 3:27:28 158 Brent Harlos (Chicken Ranch-Hodsons Bay) 3:28:40 159 Eric Werner (Meathead Racing) 3:28:56 160 Jason Harris (Contes) 3:29:48 161 Jesse Tubb (None) 3:29:50 162 Matt Vander (Endurance Adventure) 3:31:35 163 Thomas O'Connell (Barfight Cycling) 3:32:53 164 Stephen Simmons (Gripped Racing) 3:33:37 165 Paul Souchar (NCVC/United Health Group) 3:33:49 166 Ryan Delaney (JV Squad/Potomac Velo Club) 3:34:42 167 Joel Wilson (DCMTB) 3:36:20 168 Robert Shaver (Trek Regional Co-op) 3:37:07 169 Michael Langrill (Princton Sports) 3:37:10 170 Doug Trojan 3:37:46 171 Al Inigo (Fooftown) 3:38:16 172 Jonathan Hinkle (JonathanFit.com) 3:38:41 173 Collin Vento (Shenandoah Bicycle Company) 3:41:57 174 Mancil Gray (Chainsmoke Racing) 3:42:19 175 John Tinman (None) 3:42:49 176 Tony Vachino (Forest Friend Racing) 3:45:08 177 Joshua Neider (Trails Edge) 3:45:45 178 Brad Copeland (Contes) 3:45:48 179 Jeff Olson (Wife and kids) 3:46:34 180 Patrick Norton (Team Shambody) 3:46:49 181 Jason Stephens (Team Ed) 3:47:28 182 Jon Heft (Trails Edge Cyclery, Plymouth, MI) 3:47:59 183 Paul Del 3:48:09 184 Daniel Drumwright (Contes) 3:50:05 185 Paul Lara (Jen and Olive Aid Station Specialist) 3:50:37 186 Jay Dicharry (Giro D'Ville) 3:50:44 187 Charles Buki 3:51:08 188 David Sanders (Saddleblock) 3:52:12 189 Tom Newton 3:52:19 190 Sean Schmitt (Family Bike Shop) 3:52:22 191 Kent Baake (DCMTB / Continuum Solar) 3:53:02 192 Mike Klasmeier 3:53:04 193 Brad Jacobs (Team Saddleblock) 3:54:57 194 Robert Condon (Princeton Sports) 3:55:59 195 Mike Davis (Contes) 3:57:38 196 Jonny Ritchie 3:57:42 197 Brian Poochigian (DCMTB/Family Bikes) 3:58:29 198 Peter Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery) 3:59:04 199 Erik Spahr (Phenom Technologies, Inc.) 4:00:43 200 Hans Schmidl (Baltimore Bush Doctors) 4:01:26 201 Jody Bailey (HPC/Spokes) 4:02:39 202 Angus Mackenzie (www.Race-Keeper.com) 4:02:43 203 Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles) 4:02:45 204 Lee Mebel (Git Some) 4:03:09 205 Stephen Lindsey (NCVC/Spokes Etc.) 4:03:13 206 Randy Gorman (None) 4:03:23 207 Brent Goldstein (Team First Descents) 4:03:58 208 Gary Morris (Team First Dscents) 4:04:01 209 Eric Brooks (Team First Descents) 4:04:06 210 Andrew Christman (Cafe:ine Racing) 4:07:24 211 Yimmy Zymanski (Breakaway Bikes) 4:08:32 212 Keith Jackson (Fooftown) 4:09:45 213 Roy Huber (VELOCAVORE) 4:09:48 214 Todd Plunkett 4:10:40 215 Chad Rathbone (Kazane) 4:10:53 216 Paul Panetta (My wife and kids) 4:12:27 217 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics/Rowletts) 4:12:55 218 Ben Brown (Team Moonstomper) 4:13:08 219 Bridge Cox (CRC) 4:14:06 220 Jason Pilato 4:14:22 221 Scott Stahl (Seavs Racing) 4:15:33 222 Martin Griffin 4:15:48 223 N Bruce (Just Riding Along/CrankSkins) 4:16:25 224 Keith White (Nexpa Holdings) 4:16:44 225 Matt Trybus (Black Dog Bikes) 4:17:02 226 Vashek Vancura 4:17:38 227 John Claman (The Bike Lane) 4:17:51 228 Andy Green (Team Satori Adv. Racing, Dunkin Donuts) 4:18:05 229 Jonathan Evans (Black Dog Bikes) 4:18:23 230 Joshua Ence (Piper & Cali Corp.) 4:19:45 231 Chris Eklund 4:20:14 232 Andrew Sunderland (Bottlecaps) 4:23:14 233 Frank Dubec (Team Vevlo Eel) 4:23:27 234 Jim Plichta 4:23:36 235 Matt McCluskey (Secret Henry's Team) 4:23:45 236 Jeffrey Hellner (Casey Auto Group/JRVS) 4:23:52 237 Adam Harris (Spoke n' True Bicycles and Fitness) 4:24:20 238 Scott Burkholder (Baltimore Love Project) 4:25:37 239 Jay Bateman 4:25:39 240 James Paterniti (Just Riding Along) 4:31:02 241 Trevor Miller (Family Bike Shop, Crofton MD) 4:32:26 242 Adam Garcia 4:33:03 243 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 4:35:28 244 Mark Hartman (Geneva Bicycle Center) 4:35:34 245 Edward Ross-Clunis (TriQuest Training) 4:35:36 246 Mark Nicholson 4:37:05 247 Jay Cullen (Endorphin Fitness) 4:37:07 248 John Billingslea (Team Satori) 4:38:17 249 Trevor Emond (Family Bike) 4:38:22 250 Jef Hackett (;O) 4:38:56 251 Brendan Graves (Team Carolyn) 4:38:59 252 Kris Kjellquist (Who Dat Ninga?) 4:39:46 253 Andy Etters (Inland) 4:42:22 254 Michael Park (TriPower) 4:43:13 255 Mike Bender (Potomac Velo Club) 4:43:36 256 Ryan Kleman (Buffy) 4:44:40 257 David Osgood 4:45:39 258 Luke Reich (Hard Knocks) 4:45:45 259 Bob Butsch (CycleSport Bike Shop) 4:46:11 260 William Hunt (Race Pace) 4:48:45 261 Todd Henson (Queen City Cycling) 4:48:54 262 Milton Rojas (Potomac Velo Club) 4:49:13 263 Joseph Rowe 4:49:19 264 Andy Bacon (Spokes Etc./Imonpoint.org) 4:50:20 265 Kevin Jones (WNR) 4:53:34 266 Alexander Castro (Spokes Etc) 4:53:40 267 Jim Mitchell (Potomac Velo Club) 4:57:00 268 Joe Younkin (All About Bikes Racing) 4:57:04 269 Mike Lang (Browntown Transcontinental Trading Co.) 4:57:14 270 David Lee (The Bike Lane) 4:57:27 271 John Worozbut (Team Brown Liquor) 4:57:39 272 Benjamin Teller (NCVC) 4:57:51 273 Kimani Nielsen (Dominion Cycling) 4:59:24 274 Tom Haines (Design Physics) 4:59:27 275 Jay Pelletier (I like to Mtb race...) 5:02:04 276 Russell Petts (Racing Greyhounds) 5:02:10 277 Jim Kutz 5:02:15 278 Shannon Emery (Active.com Sux) 5:02:55 279 Douglas Coleman (Neo-Retro) 5:03:18 280 Brian Hyland (TeaHalfWayThere.com) 5:04:21 281 Jim Seguin (Bike Factory) 5:04:38 282 Marc Genberg (The Bike Lane) 5:04:48 283 Thomas Snook (Bike Line) 5:05:58 284 Brian Bartell 5:06:01 285 Robert Maye (BikeBeat Inc) 5:06:06 286 Eric Magrum 5:06:20 287 Victor Lin (TeamHalfwaythere.com) 5:06:42 288 Bradley Hunter (Mirvishracing.com) 5:07:48 289 Seth Wood (Solo) 5:08:44 290 Mike Danielson 5:08:48 291 Dennis Throckmorton (Design Physics/Rowlett's) 5:09:54 292 Josh Miller (Skeleton Crew) 5:10:08 293 Andrew Riess (SELF) 5:11:36 294 Bob Jenkins (Team Shaft) 5:11:48 295 Paul Diemer 5:14:32 296 Timothy Abbott (Gripped Films Racing) 5:14:48 297 Matt D'Reaux (Plum Grove) 5:15:12 298 Rick Webb (Baltimore Bush Doctors) 5:15:35 299 Kristopher Hayne (The Bike Lane) 5:16:27 300 Chris Bayne (Pack Fodder Racing) 5:16:50 301 Benjamin Taylor (TBD) 5:16:52 302 Daniel Brodeen (Mountain Valley Bicycles) 5:17:08 303 Chris Gorman 5:17:59 304 Buddy Hardesty (Ride Avalon) 5:19:36 305 James Anderson (SPADAC Inc) 5:19:48 306 Yueqing Xie (Ying) 5:20:28 307 Steve Agostino (WNR) 5:20:37 308 Bryan Findley (None) 5:20:52 309 Michael Moscato (Dick Chainring) 5:20:56 310 Brian Gillies (Aberdeen Bike & Outdoors) 5:21:52 311 Tim SanJule 5:22:43 312 Harris Melby 5:24:15 313 Alec Thurman 5:24:56 314 Jeff Gould (Bob Dylan) 5:25:12 315 Erik Arnold (Plum Grove Cycle) 5:27:33 316 Andrew Martin (Skeleton Crew) 5:29:21 317 Christopher Martens (Martens) 5:30:15 318 Paul Flannigan (Conte's Norfolk) 5:30:17 319 Adam Switzer (3Sports/Nature's Path) 5:32:37 320 Mick Lynn 5:34:38 321 Benjamin Mattox (Fat Frogs Bike Club) 5:34:51 322 Larry Camp (Michaux Green) 5:36:12 323 Nick Kruczynski 5:37:19 324 Damien Talese (Your Mom Trebek) 5:39:17 325 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 5:41:09 326 Andrew Moore (Spoke 'n True) 5:42:07 327 Donald Gabrielson (US NAVY) 5:43:04 328 Brandon Vincent (HPC/List) 5:43:36 329 Brown Sharp (N/A) 5:46:06 330 Woody Elliot (Virginia Off Road Series) 5:47:58 331 George Scott (MySwimBikeRun.com) 5:49:50 332 Joe Tucker (Dinsmore & Shohl) 5:50:07 333 Steve Bourque (Log Posse Racing) 5:51:37 334 Patrick Pemberton (None) 5:53:41 335 Brian Wurster (Applied Security Inc.) 5:54:24 336 Travis Williams (Bikeman.com/Ergon/Twin 6) 5:56:59 337 Chris James 5:58:11 338 Sean Norville (Highland Hydro) 6:04:22 339 Michael Adkins (Widow Maker) 6:07:10 340 Justin Plymale (East Coasters) 6:08:06 341 Jason Miller (Team XXL_) 6:09:36 342 Brian Poore (Honey Stinger) 6:09:53 343 Tim Trotter (Claremont Cycle Depot - Team Pinnacle) 6:10:10 344 John Mosmiller 6:10:49 345 Robert Niemeyer (Skeleton Crew) 6:11:25 346 Peter Dula 6:12:05 347 Kent Pruett (N/A) 6:13:03 348 Brian Piccioni (VMI Old Corps) 6:16:45 349 Brian Lancaster (NCVC) 6:19:00 350 Steve Lancaster (Fat Old Slow) 6:19:04 351 Barry Quigley (Team Green) 6:20:11 352 Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 6:21:23 353 Paul Leeger (Design Physics p/b Rowlettes) 6:21:31 354 Gary Frank (Z Adventures) 6:22:20 355 Jonathan McCune (Big Lead Pipes) 6:22:45 356 Leonard Lucas (Mud, Blood, and Beer) 6:22:47 357 Ken Keister 6:25:17 358 Brian Brokterman 6:25:35 359 William McQuate (Hug and Tug Racing) 6:25:41 360 Ryan Wallace 6:25:50 361 Ty Simpson (AOAT) 6:25:56 362 Fernando Torres (Bike Line) 6:26:17 363 Ron Baker 6:27:32 364 Stephen Ryan (Team XXL) 6:28:12 365 Thomas Nolen (Pimpin' Ain't Easy) 6:29:57 366 Russ Adams (The Bike Lane) 6:31:04 367 Bryan Racine (Team Rad) 6:31:40 368 Aaron Basmajian (AVRB) 6:32:16 369 Larry Etgen (Halter's Cycles) 6:34:21 370 Jan Feuchtner (Oasis Bike Works) 6:35:54 371 Dan Mahlmann 6:37:28 372 Mike Baker (All About Bikes) 6:42:51 373 Joseph Surina (Hug and Tug Racing) 6:43:48 374 David Viens (None) 6:46:46 375 Brookes Brumstd (Snow Plow) 6:47:18 376 Peter Schultz 6:51:00 377 Carl Nasr 6:51:03 378 Scott LaFever (Lala’s Cook) 6:53:25 379 Carlo Alfano (Pedal Pushers Club) 6:54:46 380 Donald Loomis (Winchester Wheelmen Race team) 6:57:27 381 Michael Burton (Hug and Tug Racing) 7:02:59 382 Jody Mazur (CADRE RACING) 7:05:12 383 Jeff Minnerick (Wife) 7:10:46 384 Jason Gull (Wheels of Justice) 7:17:32 385 Adam Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto Group) 7:19:04 386 Paul Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto) 7:19:06 387 Benjamin Dillard 7:24:30 388 John Liitle (Pickle Juice) 7:27:43 389 Peter Cloutier (Team America) 7:29:01 390 Curtis Brubaker 7:33:53 391 Mark Veerman (SVBC) 7:36:03 392 Nick Gramsky (Your Ad Here) 7:39:31 393 Jeff Hyland (Spokes Etc. Arlington, VA) 7:40:47 394 Andy Thompson (The Death Valley Boys Choir) 7:50:31 395 Howard Thompson (Appalachian Outdoors Adventure) 7:50:33 396 Martin Mork (Takoma Park Tree Huggers) 8:07:57 397 Clay Lyons 8:12:05 398 Brett Lyons 8:12:09 399 Luke Mills 8:20:56 400 Raphael Silvestro (Innovation TechWorks) 8:23:11 401 Roberto Galindo (Team Galindo!) 8:23:17 402 Carlos Espinoza (Spokes Etc. - Vienna) 8:23:24 403 Keith Garrett (Hug and Tug Racing) 8:25:47

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) 8:23:02 2 Sue Haywood (SBC/Turner Racing) 0:05:24 3 Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) 0:24:59 4 Karen Potter (www.mtbracenews.com) 0:33:06 5 Vicki Barclay (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 0:37:52 6 Brenda Simirl (Motormile Racing) 0:44:49 7 Laura Hamm (Virginia Tech) 0:54:44 8 Cassie Smith (Smith Insurance) 1:28:59 9 Lindsay Honaker (Log Posse/Potomac Velo Club) 1:31:40 10 Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella) 1:32:06 11 Jennifer Wolfson (SVBC) 1:39:04 12 Sarah Caylor (HBCC) 2:06:05 13 Andrea Wilson 2:07:22 14 Mandi Riddle (Joey's Bike Shop) 2:12:28 15 Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing) 2:16:00 16 Emily McDonald (Gripped Racing) 2:28:18 17 Beth Del (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 2:46:18 18 Suzanne Hartman (Geneva Bicycle Center) 3:16:48 19 Julia Pollock (Team SOG) 3:18:42 20 Liz Notter (The Bike Lane) 3:19:29 21 Whitney March (Shenandoah Bicycle Company) 3:28:07 22 Simona Vincenciova (Team XXL) 3:29:03 23 Lisa Vible (Secret Henry's Team) 3:31:10 24 Al Tufano (NVRC/CardioSports Lab) 3:39:24 25 Rachael Mirvish (Mirvishracing.com) 3:48:02 26 Andrea Slack (Bike Line) 3:49:37 27 Melanie Nystrom (T & G's Mom) 3:52:13 28 Ann Toler (Spin Mafia) 4:19:13 29 Stacey Seidel (Me) 4:23:07 30 Becky Bafford (The Bicycle Escape/Single Speed Outlaw) 4:29:41 31 Karen Talley (The Bike Lane) 4:29:51 32 Renee Bousquet (Racer-X) 5:01:58 33 Julie Guy (The Bike Lane) 5:03:04 34 Loretta Torres (Bike Line) 5:06:25 35 Dee Reeb (The Bike Lane) 5:11:10 36 Leah Rhodes (Black Dog Bikes) 5:11:46 37 Amy Gentzel (Log Posse) 6:21:03 38 Jennifer Whedbee (Bike Factory Race Team) 6:41:34 39 Amanda Gilbert (Contes) 7:10:55 40 Rebecca Walizer (Bike Beat) 7:27:00

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes) 8:02:10 2 Mike Ramponi (Indepent Fabrication) 0:17:16 3 Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles) 0:18:04 4 Dylan Johnson (Oasis Bike Works) 0:20:45 5 Harlan Price (Team CF) 0:23:10 6 Ron Sanborn (McLaw Cycle & Fitness) 0:33:29 7 Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor) 0:34:54 8 Jason Pruitt (29er Crew) 0:51:01 9 Nikolas Obriecht (RacePaceBicycles) 0:54:13 10 Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes) 1:02:15 11 Chad Miller (Independent Fabrication) 1:02:22 12 Travis Coldsmith (Indie Fab / Cupcake Factory) 1:03:28 13 Roger Masse (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 1:05:34 14 Morgan Miller (WV Night Club) 1:07:23 15 Russel Henderson (Industry Nine) 1:16:39 16 Buck Keich (Gettysburg Bicycle/Cupcake Crew) 1:20:57 17 Matt Ruscigno (Swarm!) 1:26:10 18 Rich Dillen (TeamDicky) 1:28:28 19 Greg Bell (Revolution Cycles, NC) 1:31:59 20 Hal Batdorf (D and Q Racing) 1:35:07 21 Aaron Anaya (Dark Horse) 1:37:18 22 Clay Chiles (Freeze Thaw Cycles) 1:40:26 23 Luke Sagur (Carolina Bicycle Company) 1:41:23 24 Gary Chambers (TEAM ED RACING) 1:42:20 25 Robin Oscar (Motor Mile Racing) 1:43:39 26 Ed Bush (Engin Cycles) 1:44:27 27 Robert Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 1:52:40 28 Daniel Atkins (Adventure for the Cure) 1:53:44 29 Cliff Hatchett (True Wheel, Blfd WV) 1:53:50 30 Mike Boyce 1:54:11 31 Donald Powers (Pro Bikes / Twin Six) 1:59:52 32 Kelly Klett (Trips for Kids Triangle) 2:00:03 33 Eric Nord 2:01:33 34 Eddie Velasquez (Team Martys (jajaja)) 2:02:06 35 Jonathan Wheaton (DCMTB/Continuum Energy Solutions) 2:05:27 36 Jason Morgan (Industry Nine) 2:11:26 37 Jeff Bushong (Chicken Ranch Crew) 2:12:47 38 Kevin Stapleton (DCMTB) 2:25:57 39 Nathan Shearer (MUDD) 2:26:24 40 Shane Cusick (BikeWalk VA Stijl Cycles) 2:29:37 41 Robert Clifford (Dire Wolf Racing) 2:29:49 42 Brett Wyckoff (Saucon Valley Bikes/ Magic Hat Racing) 2:31:54 43 Josh Hepler (Water) 2:35:08 44 Mark Waters (Dark Horse Cycles) 2:38:01 45 Albert Greene (Yellow Breeches Racing) 2:48:16 46 Chris Merriam (4 Boys Racing) 2:50:16 47 Lee Cumberland (Adventures for the Cure) 2:53:19 48 Steven Cardwell (The True Wheel, Bluefield, WV) 2:58:20 49 Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (William & Mary Spoke N True) 2:59:38 50 Ken Kazmierczak (Ellicottville Bike Shop) 3:18:03 51 Kirk Felton (SOC) 3:24:43 52 Billy Raynor (Two Wheeler Dealer) 3:25:56 53 Matt Hoey (Monger) 3:39:04 54 Joey Lim (Team Jalim) 3:43:10 55 Jeremy Pugh (Phat Nancys) 3:49:30 56 Lance Shelley (Team Granny Gearless) 3:59:01 57 Craig Foster (Phat Nancy's) 3:59:24 58 Jimmy Kim (Lucaya) 4:02:11 59 Dan Allen (Skeleton Crew) 4:05:46 60 Dominic Cilento (Mobtown MonoVeloce) 4:35:40 61 Allen Campbell (Blackwater Bike Shop) 4:37:40 62 Matt Briskie (The Flying Monkeys/Trek Bicycles of Raleigh) 4:50:42 63 Chris Stone 5:11:53 64 Carlos Matutes (Brothafromanothamutha Racing) 5:50:57 65 Brice Stivers (Brothafromanothamutha Racing) 5:50:59