Kenda-Felt team signs four riders for 2010

Four riders will represent the Kenda-Felt mountain bike team throughout the 2010 season. Colin Cares, Amanda Carey, Judy Freeman and Andy Schultz will compete in a variety of national and international cross country and endurance events.

Schultz and his teammates will target the US Pro XCT series and other premier off-road events in North America. The team's diverse roster reflects the broad range of endurance events that make up the current competitive cross country landscape. From short track to ultra endurance races and festivals, Kenda-Felt will have a presence.

"I'm really excited to be racing for Felt," said Schultz, the 2005 under 23 US National Champion from Tucson, Arizona. "Felt has a great pedigree in racing and a history of sponsoring great racers. I'm honored to have this company's support."

Cares, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the current under 23 US National Champion. Carey, of Victor, Idaho, focuses on ultra endurance racing and finished second at the prestigious Leadville 100 in Colorado in 2007 and 2009. Freeman, a new recruit to the Kenda-Felt team, is coming off a stellar 2009 season in which she represented the US at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia.

"Our partnerships with teams like Garmin-Transitions as well as top-tier Olympic triathletes and others have helped put Felt bikes at the forefront of people's minds in those disciplines," said company namesake Jim Felt. "And we're happy to be expanding our support in off-road racing, where we have some incredible new products coming to market."

The riders will have their choice of several different Felt models including the Nine Team, Felt's flagship carbon fiber 29-inch hardtail. Felt's 29-inch wheel hardtails have gained a following among endurance racers.

"I think the Nine will be the weapon of choice for Leadville," said Cares.

In addition to the Nine Series bikes, Kenda-Felt riders will be involved with the development and prototype testing of a new, yet-to-be-named Felt carbon fiber full-suspension cross country bike targeted for 2011 consumer availability.

Jim Wannamaker, North American Marketing Director for Kenda USA, said the team will race 29-inch Nevegal , Karma and Small Block 8 tires on the 29ers, while the new Slant Six will be available for 26-inch and 29-inch applications later this year."

The Kenda-Felt team is owned and managed by Quick Release Racing, Inc., of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

