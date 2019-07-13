Keisse re-signs for a year with Deceuninck-QuickStep

Image 1 of 4 Iljo Keisse chases for Deceuninck-Quickstep (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Patrick Sercu presents Iljo Keisse with the Trophee "Zweetdruppel" award for Best Belgian helper (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Iljo Keisse speaks to the press in San Juan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The picture taken of the waitress with Iljo Keisse and teammates (Image credit: Telesoldiario)

It has been a difficult year for Iljo Keisse, but he has been rewarded for past services with a one-year contract extension with Deceuninck-QuickStep. 2020 will mark the Belgian rider's 11th year with Patrick Lefevere's Belgian team.

Keisse's year got off to a bad start with a scandal in the Vuelta a San Juan in January. A woman accused him of grazing her with his genitals, as he feigned a sexual act when she leaned over slightly in front of him for a group photo.

The Belgian apologized, but was interviewed by police after she filed a complaint, and he had to pay a fine.

In addition, the race organizers expelled him from the race, for “behaviour that damaged the reputation and honour of the Vuelta a San Juan, the UCI and cycling in general”.

After a full spring of racing, Keisse suffered a complex fracture of his left elbow when he hit a traffic sign in Paris-Roubaix. He returned about a month later at the Tour of Belgium, and is not riding the Tour de France.

The 36-year-old told Nieuwsblad that he had received offers from other WorldTour teams, but wanted to stay where he was. "Patrick gave me every opportunity. We could always get along well," he said.

Lefevere added: "Iljo briefly insisted on a two-year contract, but when he saw my face, he knew that I only use one principle for riders of his age: one year and we'll see."

Keisse joined the QuickStep organization in 2010, and has remained with them since. HIs biggest road win was the final stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

Keisse has also continued to ride a full track program, focussing on Six Day Races, racking up a career 23 wins, including seven at the Six Days of Gent.