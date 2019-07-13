Keisse re-signs for a year with Deceuninck-QuickStep
Good news for Belgian after a troubled start to the season
It has been a difficult year for Iljo Keisse, but he has been rewarded for past services with a one-year contract extension with Deceuninck-QuickStep. 2020 will mark the Belgian rider's 11th year with Patrick Lefevere's Belgian team.
Related Articles
Keisse and Viviani win Gent Six - Gallery
San Juan woman files police complaint against Keisse
Keisse apologises for 'stupid moment' after woman files police complaint
Vuelta a San Juan organisers expel Keisse after woman files police complaint
Lefevere, Deceuninck-QuickStep issue apology over Keisse episode
Keisse undergoes surgery on elbow injured in Paris-Roubaix crash
Keisse's year got off to a bad start with a scandal in the Vuelta a San Juan in January. A woman accused him of grazing her with his genitals, as he feigned a sexual act when she leaned over slightly in front of him for a group photo.
The Belgian apologized, but was interviewed by police after she filed a complaint, and he had to pay a fine.
In addition, the race organizers expelled him from the race, for “behaviour that damaged the reputation and honour of the Vuelta a San Juan, the UCI and cycling in general”.
After a full spring of racing, Keisse suffered a complex fracture of his left elbow when he hit a traffic sign in Paris-Roubaix. He returned about a month later at the Tour of Belgium, and is not riding the Tour de France.
The 36-year-old told Nieuwsblad that he had received offers from other WorldTour teams, but wanted to stay where he was. "Patrick gave me every opportunity. We could always get along well," he said.
Lefevere added: "Iljo briefly insisted on a two-year contract, but when he saw my face, he knew that I only use one principle for riders of his age: one year and we'll see."
Keisse joined the QuickStep organization in 2010, and has remained with them since. HIs biggest road win was the final stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia.
Keisse has also continued to ride a full track program, focussing on Six Day Races, racking up a career 23 wins, including seven at the Six Days of Gent.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy