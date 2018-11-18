Keisse and Viviani win Gent Six - Gallery

Image 1 of 40 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse in the Madison at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 40 The crowd erupts as Iljo Keisse celebrates the final sprint and overall victory of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 40 Iljo Keisse celebrates the final sprint and overall victory of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 40 Iljo Keisse celebrates the final sprint and overall victory of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 40 Elia Viviani slings Iljo Keisse toward the final sprint of the final Madison at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 40 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), Kenny De Ketele (Team Baloise) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) sprint for the line in the final Madison of the Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 40 Kenny De Ketele and Robby Ghys (Team Baloise) were a close second at the Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 40 Iljo Keisse and Jasper De Buyst battle on the final day of the Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 40 Lotto Soudal's Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van Der Sande celebrate their third place at the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 40 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) and Robby Ghys (Baloise) compete in the final Madison of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 40 Riders compete in the final Madison at the 2018 Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 40 Spectators erupt for Gent Six Day winner Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 40 Jasper De Buyst on the track ahead of Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani in the final Madison at the Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 40 The 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 40 The 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 40 Elia Viviani follows the derny at Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 40 Team TUI's Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 40 Lotto Soudal's Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van Der Sande (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 40 Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen's Jules Hesters and Otto Vergaerde (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 40 Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani celebrate winning the 2018 Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 40 Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani address the crowd after winning the 2018 Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 40 Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani celebrate winning the 2018 Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 40 Iljo Keisse celebrates the final Madison sprint and overall victory at Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 40 Iljo Keisse celebrates the final Madison sprint and overall victory at Gent Six (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 40 Gent Six Podium: Robbe Ghys and Kenny de Ketele; Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse; Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van der Sande (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 26 of 40 Scenes from the 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 27 of 40 Scenes from the 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 28 of 40 Gent Six Podium: Robbe Ghys and Kenny de Ketele; Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse; Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van der Sande (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 29 of 40 Scenes from the 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 30 of 40 Scenes from the 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 31 of 40 Scenes from the 78th Six Days Gent 2018 at Kuipke Track Velodrome (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 32 of 40 Iljo Keisse fought with Baloise pair Kenny De Ketele and Robby Ghys (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 40 Kenny De Ketele (Baloise) in the European Madison champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 40 Elia Viviani slings Iljo Keisse into the action (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 40 TUI pair Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 40 Lotto duo Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van der Sande make a change (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 40 As ever, the derny racing was fast (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 40 Elia Viviani edges clear in the derny race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 40 It's time to bring out the derny (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 40 Iljo Keisse goes deep to secure overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani and local hero Iljo Keisse won the Gent Six Day on Sunday after taking the final sprint in the final Madison of the day. Keisse set a new record by winning the Gent Six seven times in the 't Kuipke velodrome.

"Gent is the most beautiful six-day race in the world," Keisse said after the finish. "Ask every rider and you’ll get the same response: they all love the public and the incredible atmosphere. It’s been three years since my previous win, and I was super motivated to get the job done together with the amazing rider that Elia is. We gave everything day after day and to be rewarded with the trophy, and the fans’ applause and cheers makes us very happy and proud."

Keisse and Viviani beat Baloise Insurance team of Robbe Ghys and Kenny de Ketele. They were behind on points going into the final Madison and Ghys made a late attack to try to take a lap or stay away. However, Viviani hunted him down and then Keisse sprinted to take maximum points in the finale.

Keisse and Viviani scored a total of 382 points during the six days of racing, with Ghys and De Ketele second with 374 points. Lotto pair Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van der Sande were third with 348 points. Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt, riding for Callant, finished off the podium in fourth place with 233 points at one lap.

The Gent velodrome was packed with cycling fans, with the beer flowing freely. The crowd was on its feet and singing Keisse's name after the Quick-Step Floors duo secured overall victory.

Keisse emotionally thanked the Gent fans and Viviani on the podium, sparking more cheers of "Iljo! Iljo! Iljo!"

Viviani thanked him for the opportunity to win in Gent for the first time in his career, and the first time in 18 years that an Italian has won.

"I promised to come here on good form and win with him," the Italian said. "After an amazing season on the road this is a victory I won't forget for a long time.

"I've been in love with this superb race and the fantastic atmosphere ever since my first participation a few years ago. This victory, which I'm glad I could claim together with such a six-day racing legend as Iljo, comes after an amazing season for me and it's something I will always remember."

