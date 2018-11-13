Viviani, Keisse race under Deceuninck banner in Gent - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse in Gent (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Iljo Keisse leads the bunch at the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Iljo Keisse leads the bunch at the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse race the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Iljo Keisse shadows Robby Ghys (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 Viviani throws Keisse into the action (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Keisse celebrates the win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Iljo Keisse at the 2018 Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 Iljo Keisse at the 2018 Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse at the 2018 Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Keisse lins up next to European champion Kenny de Ketele (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse in the Madison at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Elia Viviani chases Robby Ghys at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani race the Madison at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Iljo Keisse celebrates the opening win at the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 The Maes logo runs along the shoulders of the new jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 Iljo Keisse on the track in Gent (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 Iljo Keisse celebrates the opening win at the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse get ready to race at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 Iljo Keisse gets ready to race at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 25 Iljo Keisse gets ready to race at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 25 Iljo Keisse and Kenny De Ketele get ready to race at the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 25 Iljo Keisse greets his home fans in Gent (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 25 Elia Viviani signs in the the 2018 Gent Six Day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 25 Iljo Keisse signs in for the Gent Six day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse debuted the Deceuninck logo on their kit at the Gent Six Day in Belgium on Tuesday. The Italian and Belgian won the opening race while wearing what appeared to be the new kit for 2019.

Most Six Day teams are given event-specific jerseys that bear the sponsor for their team - world champions Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt are racing under the Callant banner, while European champions Kenny de Ketele and Robby Ghys bear the Baloise logo. But the jerseys for Viviani and Keisse have all the Quick-Step Floors logos in their usual positions except Deceuninck has taken the place of Quick-Step in the white chest panel, with a smaller Quick-Step Floors logo on the blue background below.

The window manufacturer stepped in to rescue the Belgian WorldTour squad last month with a multi-year sponsorship package, but not before the uncertainty surrounding the budget led sprinter Fernando Gaviria to break his contract and move to UAE Team Emirates.

Viviani, now top sprinter in the squad, is racing with Keisse at the Six Day, where the pair were victorious in the evening's opening event on Tuesday.