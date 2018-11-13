Viviani, Keisse race under Deceuninck banner in Gent - Gallery

Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse debuted the Deceuninck logo on their kit at the Gent Six Day in Belgium on Tuesday. The Italian and Belgian won the opening race while wearing what appeared to be the new kit for 2019.
Most Six Day teams are given event-specific jerseys that bear the sponsor for their team - world champions Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt are racing under the Callant banner, while European champions Kenny de Ketele and Robby Ghys bear the Baloise logo. But the jerseys for Viviani and Keisse have all the Quick-Step Floors logos in their usual positions except Deceuninck has taken the place of Quick-Step in the white chest panel, with a smaller Quick-Step Floors logo on the blue background below.
The window manufacturer stepped in to rescue the Belgian WorldTour squad last month with a multi-year sponsorship package, but not before the uncertainty surrounding the budget led sprinter Fernando Gaviria to break his contract and move to UAE Team Emirates.
Viviani, now top sprinter in the squad, is racing with Keisse at the Six Day, where the pair were victorious in the evening's opening event on Tuesday.
