Viviani and Keisse set up victory at Gent Six Day - Gallery

Deceuninck-QuickStep riders lead with two nights remaining

Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani during the 78th 6 Days Gent 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani greets team manager Patrick Lefevere at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jasper De Buyst behind a derny at Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Sport Vlaanderen - Balois riders Moreno De Pauw and Lindsey De Vylder

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The scene at Het Kuipke for the Gent Six day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani won the first Madison on day 4 at the Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lotto's Jasper De Buyst and Tosh van der Sande at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani won the first Madison on day 4 at the Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lotto's Jasper De Buyst and Tosh van der Sande at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani on the track at at the Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lotto's Jasper De Buyst and Tosh van der Sande at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani won the first Madison on day 4 at the Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse rides behind a derny at the gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champions Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani lead the overall after four nights of racing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno De Pauw and Lindsey De Vylder compete in the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Francesco Lamon and Michele Scartezzini at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani won the first Madison on day 4 at the Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Steels (Team Primus) during the 78th 6 Days Gent 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elia Viviani competes at the Gent Six day

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Callant's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iljo Keisse riders behind a derny at the gent Six Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Callant's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fans enjoy the racing at the 78th 6 Days Gent 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Roger Kluge (Team Callant) and Theo Reinhardt (Team Callant) at the 78th 6 Days Gent 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)
ieters (Team Vanreusel Snacks) during 78th 6 Days Gent 2018 Jesper Morkov (Team Vanreusel Snacks) and Roy P

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Elia Viviani won the first Madison on day 4 at the Gent Six

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The scene at Het Kuipke for the Gent Six day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse and Kenny De Ketele at the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The scene at Het Kuipke for the Gent Six day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With two nights of racing to go, Deceuninck-QuickStep riders Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse are set up for success during their first outing under the team's new title sponsor, taking the lead at the Gent Six Day after four nights of competition.

Viviani and Keisse currently lead the Baloise Insurance team of Robbe Ghys and Kenny de Ketele by four points, 244 to 240. Lotto Soudal's Tosh van der Sande and Jasper de Bust are third at 218 points. The Deceuninck duo took the lead Friday night with a win in the first Madison and a runner-up performance in the second.

Overnight leaders De Buyst and Van der Sande got things rolling Friday with a win in the first Points Race, while the second Points Race went to De Ketele and Ghys. Keisse and Viviani then struck with a victory in the Team Elimination. The One-Lap Race went to Topsport-Vlaanderen's Moreno De Pauw and Lyndsay De Vylder.

The first Madison was a hard-fought battle between the Deceuninck-QuickStep riders and Baloise Insurance, with Keisse eventually getting the advantage over Ghys in the final sprint. Viviani and Keisse pulled into the overall lead, while Ghys and de Ketele moved into second overall ahead of De Buyst and Van der Sande.

The young Belgian duo of Jules Hestersand Otto Vergaerde (Proncie Oost-Vlaanderen) won the second Madison.

Also on Friday night, Lotte Kopecky won the first women's event, beating Amy Cure and Kirstie Van Haaften in the points race. Kristen Wild was fourth, followed by Jolien D'Hoore.

 