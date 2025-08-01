'Keep the good vibes and keep trying' – Ruth Edwards savouring a much improved Tour de France Femmes campaign after podium place on stage 7

'It feels really fun to get a result' American says in Chambéry following last July's 'terrible race'

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health competes in the breakaway during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ruth Edwards ascending the Col du Granier in the breakaway during stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Tour de France Femmes sensation Maëva Squiban soloed to her second stage victory in as many days over the Col du Granier and the GC contenders raced to a stalemate, Ruth Edwards scored the best Tour result of her two participations, taking third in Chambéry.

Edwards returned to racing last season, having retired at the end of 2021. She joined Human Powered Health and quickly signed a two-year extension to stay with the US squad.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

