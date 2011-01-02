Katusha unveils 2011 jersey

Image 1 of 3 Filippo Pozzato shows off the 2011 Katusha team kit (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 3 Team Katusha's 2011 look (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 3 of 3 Joaquim Rodríguez in the 2011 Katusha team kit (Image credit: Team Katusha)

The Katusha ProTeam released images of its 2011 jersey today, revealing a design nearly identical to that of the 2010 Continental Itera-Katusha squad. The sponsor logos remain largely the same, with the replacement of previous bike sponsor Ridley with new provider Focus the only major difference.

Trading in a mostly blue and white look, the 2011 Katusha team will be predominantly red and white on the jersey, while blue shorts with red accents and white side panels will distinguish the kit from the old Continental team's look.

The new jersey design was modeled by the team's Italian leader Filippo Pozzato and Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez, the UCI's number one ranked rider for 2010.