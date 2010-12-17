Katusha closing out camp in Calpe

Team Katusha is in the final days of its nearly two-week long camp in Calpe, the coastal Spanish town, where the squad were fitted for their new Focus Izalco road bikes.
The team were joined by new sprint adviser Mario Cipollini, who will be helping to hone the team's young sprinters.
Newcomers to the team Leif Hoste, Yuri Trofimov, Aleksandr Kuschynski and Vladimir Isaychev were still sporting their 2010 team kits.
The team's presentation is set to take place in Moscow in January but the team will be hoping on having another strong season in 2011 after Joaquin Rodriguez ended 2010 on a high after securing the top spot in the UCI World Ranking. Victory in a Grand Tour or a major classic may be more prestigious than the season-long ranking in cycling but Rodriguez racked up a total of 551 points, finishing ahead of Alberto Contador and Philippe Gilbert.
Rodriguez won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in the spring as well as taking stages in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. He also finished second in Fleche Wallonne, fourth overall in the Vuelta a España, fifth in the Clasica San Sebastian, seventh in Paris-Nice, eighth overall in the Tour de France and ninth in the Tour de Suisse.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy