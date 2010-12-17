Katusha closing out camp in Calpe

Image 1 of 28 (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 2 of 28 (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 3 of 28 Leif Hoste puts on his shoes. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 4 of 28 Mario Cipollini is working as the team's sprint advisor (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 5 of 28 Leif Hoste ready to start the 2011 season with Katusha. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 6 of 28 Leif Hoste preparing to put some power through the SRM meter. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 7 of 28 Yuri Trofimov is a new addition from Bbox. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 8 of 28 (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 9 of 28 Alexander Kolobnev gets ready to go. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 10 of 28 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 11 of 28 Russian champion Alexander Kolobnev rolls out (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 12 of 28 A peak at the team's time trial machine. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 13 of 28 Deep dish Vision TriMax Ultimate carbon wheels for the aero machine. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 14 of 28 Kuschynski's new Focus bike. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 15 of 28 Aleksandr Kuschynski joined the team from Liquigas (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 16 of 28 Katusha's Focus bikes lined up against the team bus. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 17 of 28 Riders are ready for any weather. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 18 of 28 The 2011 Katusha team roster is displayed on the bus. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 19 of 28 The new team bus is getting warmed up for the 2011 season. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 20 of 28 The Katusha Focus bikes will stand out in the peloton. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 21 of 28 The team are running the Vision TriMax carbon wheels with Continental tires. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 22 of 28 Time to put on the shoes and get going. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 23 of 28 Be sure to set the power meter before riding. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 24 of 28 Vladimir Isaychev (L) came from Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 25 of 28 Vladimir Isaychev gets his new bike set up (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 26 of 28 (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 27 of 28 Riders get ready to roll out for training. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 28 of 28 Prologo saddles will feature on some riders' bikes. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net)

Team Katusha is in the final days of its nearly two-week long camp in Calpe, the coastal Spanish town, where the squad were fitted for their new Focus Izalco road bikes.

The team were joined by new sprint adviser Mario Cipollini, who will be helping to hone the team's young sprinters.

Newcomers to the team Leif Hoste, Yuri Trofimov, Aleksandr Kuschynski and Vladimir Isaychev were still sporting their 2010 team kits.

The team's presentation is set to take place in Moscow in January but the team will be hoping on having another strong season in 2011 after Joaquin Rodriguez ended 2010 on a high after securing the top spot in the UCI World Ranking. Victory in a Grand Tour or a major classic may be more prestigious than the season-long ranking in cycling but Rodriguez racked up a total of 551 points, finishing ahead of Alberto Contador and Philippe Gilbert.

Rodriguez won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in the spring as well as taking stages in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. He also finished second in Fleche Wallonne, fourth overall in the Vuelta a España, fifth in the Clasica San Sebastian, seventh in Paris-Nice, eighth overall in the Tour de France and ninth in the Tour de Suisse.