Katusha signs contract with Mikhaylo Khalilov

Image 1 of 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ceramica Flaminia) won against all odds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ceramica Flaminia-Bossini Docce) tops the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katusha confirmed that they have signed Mikhaylo Khalilov for the 2010 season. The Ukrainian veteran has inked a one year contract that will see him complete his tenth season as a professional with the Russian Squad.

Khalilov, 34, began his career as a stagiare with Aguardiente Nectar - Selle Italia in 2000, with whom he won six stages and the overall title at the Tour of Faso. In 2008, he claimed his biggest career coups with wins at Coppa Sabatini and Memorial Cimurri.

Katusha will be Khalilov's first ProTour squad. He left Irish-registered Italian outfit Ceramica Flaminia - Bossini Docce at the end of 2009, after three seasons with the squad. Previously, he had completed two-year stints at both Team LPR and Colombia-Selle Italia.

Khalilov becomes the 28th member of Katusha's 2010 roster.

