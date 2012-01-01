Katusha announces new kit, sponsors
Skoda, Canyon join Russian squad
The Katusha team rolled out its new kit and 2012 sponsors on the first day of the new year. Focus goes out with 2011, and in comes Canyon Bicycles, which will supply the squad with the Ultimate CF SLX and Aeroad CF models. The team's cars change to Skoda.
Canyon will also be providing bicycles for the other teams of the Russian Global Cycling Project, including the UCI Continental Itera-Katusha squad as well as its Under23 and Under 21 teams.
"Our Project has found a strong and reliable partner, while Canyon has found a big World Tour team with powerful roster and serious ambitions," said Hans Michael Holczer, the general manager of Katusha Team.
The new team kits, made by Santini for 2012, have a simplified design with red and white as the predominant colours.
