Katusha announces new kit, sponsors

Image 1 of 7 Skoda provided cars for the Katusha team in 2012 (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 2 of 7 Katusha's Classics riders will enjoy the Aeroad CF (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 3 of 7 Katusha's climbers will ride Canyon's Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 4 of 7 The design for Katusha's 2012 jersey (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 5 of 7 Pavel Brutt is the Russian champion (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 6 of 7 Spaniard Oscar Freire in the 2012 Katusha kit (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 7 of 7 Norwegian champion Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team)

The Katusha team rolled out its new kit and 2012 sponsors on the first day of the new year. Focus goes out with 2011, and in comes Canyon Bicycles, which will supply the squad with the Ultimate CF SLX and Aeroad CF models. The team's cars change to Skoda.

Canyon will also be providing bicycles for the other teams of the Russian Global Cycling Project, including the UCI Continental Itera-Katusha squad as well as its Under23 and Under 21 teams.

"Our Project has found a strong and reliable partner, while Canyon has found a big World Tour team with powerful roster and serious ambitions," said Hans Michael Holczer, the general manager of Katusha Team.

The new team kits, made by Santini for 2012, have a simplified design with red and white as the predominant colours.