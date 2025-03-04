Katrijn De Clercq sustains broken chin in Le Samyn des Dames crash

By
published

Belgian rider went down hard in final 40km of semi-Classic

GHENT BELGIUM MARCH 01 Katrijn De Clercq of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny Ladies prior to the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ghent Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Katrijn De Clercq (Lotto) heading to the start of 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katrijn De Clercq (Lotto) sustained a broken chin after being involved in a late-race crash at Le Samyn des Dames on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Belgian was forced to abandon the race and her injuries were assessed at a hospital.

De Clercq went down hard inside of 40 kilometres to go in a crash that involved Lizzie Holden (UAE Team ADQ) and Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance-Soudal). Both Holden and Verhulst-Wild were able to continue and the latter finished fourth in the one-day race won by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime).

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

