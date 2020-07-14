Kate Courtney presents CrashCourse concussion brain fly-through

As part of a series exploring the complexities and fragilities of the human brain, 2018 mountain bike world champion Kate Courtney heads up a 'brain fly-through', looking at the impact of concussions and the importance of reporting head injuries straight away.

The American, who studied human biology at Stanford University, has suffered several concussions during her life, and in the video speaks about the concussion she suffered during the 2016 racing season.

The video delves into the nature of concussions, their 'invisibility' as an injury, and takes a virtual tour of the human brain in order to explain what exactly concussions do to it.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee's National Governing Bodies have partnered with health education non-profit TeachAids to launch the CrashCourse series, a multi-sport video series aimed at educating people about concussions.

"It was an honor to participate in this CrashCourse production," Courtney said. "I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to share my personal experiences, with the hope of helping others."

Common symptoms of concussion include, but are not limited to: a headache, nausea or vomiting, sleep problems or fatigue, light or sound sensitivity, balance problems, irritability, confusion, feeling foggy or dazed, memory problems and anxiety.

If you think you may have experienced a concussion, seek medical help.