Kasia Niewiadoma approves of 'balanced' route despite no time trialling at Tour de France Femmes 2025

'My big goal is to become a woman who wins the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift twice in a row' says 2024 Tour champion

Kasia Niewiadoma wins the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma wins the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellow jersey winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will aim to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles at the new version of the women's Tour de France, an event that heads into its fourth edition as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2025. 

Organisers ASO announced the official route of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes at the Palais des Congrès in Paris this week. Niewiadoma said she was disappointed that there was no time trialling included in the nine-day race, to be held from July 26 to August 3, she approved of the 'balanced' route offered across flat, hilly and mountainous stages.

