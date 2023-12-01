Kaitlin Armstrong to appeal 90-year sentence in Moriah Wilson murder case

Two weeks after being found guilty of murdering gravel cycling star Moriah 'Mo' Wilson in 2022 and being sentenced to 90 years in prison, Kaitlin Armstrong has begun the process of appealing the decision.

Armstrong filed a notice of appeal on November 27, but there was no explanation of the basis of the appeal, according to KXAN.

She also faced charges related to a botched escape attempt on October 11, but on Thursday, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss the charge of "escape causing bodily injury" after consulting with Wilson's family and the police.

Armstrong was convicted on November 16 after a week-long trial during which the prosecution presented evidence linking her to the May 11, 2022 shooting death of Wilson.

An arrest warrant was issued six days after the murder, and in the intervening days, Armstrong sold the black jeep police say was outside the murder scene and fled the country using her sister's passport.

She was apprehended in Costa Rica after a 43-day hunt at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. During her time in the country, authorities said she had undergone plastic surgery to conceal her identity.