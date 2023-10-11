Kaitlin Armstrong attempts escape ahead of murder trial

Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, attempted to escape the custody of Travis County corrections officers on Wednesday.

Armstrong's murder trial was delayed four months from its expected June 26 date and is now scheduled to take place on October 30.

According to a report in the Austin KXAN, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed that Armstrong ran from the correction officers while leaving a medical office building on Wednesday.

KXAN also reported that the correction officers "did not lose sight of Armstrong during the pursuit" and that "after about 10 minutes, officers caught up to her and restrained her."

Armstrong is accused of first-degree murder in connection to Wilson's death in an East Austin, Texas, home on May 11, 2022.

After a 43-day fugitive hunt, authorities located and apprehended Armstrong on June 29, 2022, at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

Armstrong was deported and returned to the US on July 2, 2022, and then extradited to Travis County Jail in Austin on July 5, 2022.

She is held at the Travis County Jail in Austin, with a bond set at $3.5 million. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.