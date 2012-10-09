Junior world champion Garner to Argos-Shimano women's team

Image 1 of 4 Lucy Garner could hardly believe she had won again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lucy Garner smiles with her gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Two wins for Charlotte Becker in 2011 (Image credit: VeloDramatic)

Lucy Garner, double world junior road champion, will ride for Team Argos-Shimano next year. She will be joined at the Dutch team by new signings Kirsten Wild, Charlotte Becker and Marlen Jöhrend. The team also announced that it had extended the contracts of Amy Pieters, Kelly Markus and Esra Tromp.

Garner, 18, took the Worlds title for the second year in a row in Valkenburg, and in August won the European championship in Zeeland. The British rider had also said that she hoped to ride for a Dutch team, saying, "I would love to live and race in the Netherlands. Beautiful races and nice people. What more do you want?" according to the team press release.

Becker is also a world champion, having ridden on the Specialized-Lululemon team which won the women's team time trial. The 29-year-old has ridden professionally since 2007, taking titles on both the track and the road. She is a two-time German road champion.

Wild, 29, comes from the AA Drink-Leontin.nl Cycling Team, which is ending this year. She too is active on both the road and track, and this season brought in wins at the Tour of Qatar, Energiewacht Tour, Rabobank Ster Zeeuwsche Eilanden, Lotto-Decca Tour and the Holland Ladies Tour.

Three places remain open, and negotiations with further riders are ongoing for the free spots on the women's team, “which has the same vision as the men's team and will also rely on the 1t4i principles.”