Junior Frischknecht earns first pro podium

Image 1 of 4 Andri Frischknecht after the BMC Cup race in Buchs Switzerland (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 4 Andri Frischknecht and Lars Forster congratulate each other after the race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 4 Elite men's podium in Buchs: Wolfram Kurschat, Lars Forster, Moritz Milatz, Andri Frischknect and Mathias Fluckiger (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 4 Andri Frischknecht (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

In only his second pro race, Andri Frischknecht (Scott Odlo) made the podium with a third place finish at the BMC Cup in especially brutal conditions in Buchs, Switzerland on Sunday. Frischknecht, a first-year under 23 mountain bike racer, is the son of Thomas Frischknecht.

"Not in my wildest dreams I would see myself on the podium in my only second pro race," said Frischknecht. "It must be a family gene that Frischi's have no problems with severe conditions."

Thomas Frischknecht had a long and productive career as a pro cyclo-cross racer and a mountain biker. Andri's grandfather and Thomas' father was also a 'cross racer who won three silver medals at 'cross Worlds.

The BMC Cup season opener in Buchs was held in severe weather conditions. Although some of the top pros were absent - like Nino Schurter and Julien Absalon, Frischknecht and his riding buddy Lars Forster made their way consistently up through the entire field to pick off one star after the other.

With temperatures around freezing point and heavy snow falling, the race became a battle of suriving.

Thomas Litscher faded as the race progressed. Others like Mathias Flückiger and Fabian Giger had mechanicals. Florian Vogel was leading the first third of the race, but than became a victim of the cold temperatures toward the end. This left an opportunity for the rookies. The under 23 duo of Forster and Frischknecht came through like a train on their way to making the podium.