Jungels signs with Trek for two years

Image 1 of 3 Bob Jungels (RadioShack) comes through one of the twisty sections (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard) finished just outside the top ten (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Bob Jungels (RadioShack-Leopard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels will ride for the new Trek WorldTour team for the next two years, the bicycle manufacturer announced on Thursday. The 20-year-old made his pro debut this season with RadioShack-Leopard, impressing with some aggressive riding and ability to win.

This season Jungels won the Luxembourg national titles in road race and time trial, and won the Grand Premio Nobili Rubinette race in Italy. He finished fifth overall in the Tour de Luxembourg, winning a stage. He will also be Luxembourg's only elite men representative in the upcoming World Championships.

“I had some offers from other teams, but I think it's very important to be surrounded by people that have the same approach,” Jungels said in a statement from Trek.

“In particular [General Manager] Luca Guercilena has been essential in my development and I really want to keep on working with him and the other performance staff. They are the most professional people I know.”

"There's no secret that Bob is a very valuable rider in our long-term plans. Besides his talent and versatility, he knows that one has to work hard in order to achieve success," said Guercilena. "In his first year as a professional he already showed us a bit of what he's capable of in the future and he will be a resource to the younger members of the team."

“We need to see how he develops and whether the focus for him will be more on the classics, the time trials or the stage races. In any case, we're very happy to have him on board!"

Another reason for Jungels to stay with the team was the other riders who will be there next year.

“Besides the guidance, there is obviously the roster of this team, where I have many friends,” he said. “I feel fortunate to be surrounded with such a good ambiance, and with Fabian (Cancellara), Andy (Schleck) and Fränk (Schleck). I find great riders that are ready to share their experience with me.”